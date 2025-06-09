Thai man and son arrested over murder of woman in rubber plantation

Police arrested a Thai man and his son for conspiring in the murder of a woman at a rubber plantation in the southern province of Songkhla today.

The 52 year old victim, Prathum, was found dead in the plantation in the Saba Yoi district of Songkhla at approximately 1am yesterday, June 8. She sustained two major cut wounds to the head. An autopsy was conducted at Songklanagarind Hospital before her body was released to the family for the funeral.

Prathum’s son, Pornthep, was the first person to discover her body. Speaking to Channel 7, he said his mother had entered the plantation with her 51 year old boyfriend named Boonhai and her 26 year old stepson named Chaiyaphruek.

Pornthep intended to assist his mother after sharpening a knife. Upon completing the task, he rode his motorcycle into the plantation, where he encountered Boonhai and Chaiyaphruek.

The two behaved suspiciously and appeared angry, telling him to stay away from the area. Though he initially complied, concern for his mother compelled him to return.

By the time he returned, the two men were no longer at the scene. Tragically, he instead discovered his mother’s lifeless body lying near one of the rubber trees. A knife and other agricultural tools were found nearby.

Pornthep stated that his mother had previously mentioned an ongoing conflict with her boyfriend, and he believed this dispute may have led to her murder. However, he did not disclose specific details of the conflict to the media.

According to his statement, Prathum had been in a relationship with Boonhai for around three years. Although Boonhai was not originally from the province, he had been living there for over 15 years. His son had only recently joined him, having arrived three to four months before the incident.

Saba Yoi Police Station officers, acting on clear evidence found at the scene, issued arrest warrants for both men on charges of intentional murder. CCTV footage showed the two fleeing the scene on a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

A leading rescue volunteer in Songkhla, known online as ใหญ่ กู้ชีพ (Yai Rescue), posted on Facebook today, confirming that police successfully arrested Boonhai and his son. The suspects are currently under interrogation. Details of the arrest and questioning have not yet been released to the public.