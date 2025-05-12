Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip

A 30 year old man was apprehended in Phitsanulok on May 10 for allegedly strangling his 28 year old girlfriend shortly after they returned from a five-day trip to Koh Chang island.

Police Colonel Watcharapong Sitthiroongrote, chief of the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, reported yesterday, May 11, that Surasak Khamtanode was detained around 7pm on May 10, accused of the premeditated murder of Kittikan Chapan.

According to the police chief, Surasak admitted to taking Kittikan to Koh Chang in Trat province from May 7 to May 10. He indicated that disputes arose between them during the trip, and arguments persisted upon their return to their accommodation in Mueang district on May 10.

Surasak stated that during a confrontation, Kittikan dared him to take her life. Initially, he attempted to strangle her with his hands, but she survived. As their quarrel continued, he resorted to using a phone-charging cable to strangle her.

Loading…

Surasak mentioned that he considered ending his own life but hesitated, despite consuming beer to embolden himself. Eventually, he left the room, leaving the air conditioner running while her body remained inside on May 10.

Police escorted him to the scene for a re-enactment late on May 10, reported Bangkok Post.

Surasak, who was involved in the racing car paint industry and well-known among young racing car drivers in Phitsanulok, had recently started his relationship with Kittikan, according to the police.

In similar news, a Thai man allegedly killed a woman in a rented house in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on April 29, then attempted to take his own life but survived. Jealousy is believed to be the motive, as the woman was reportedly romantically involved with seven other men.

The 50 year old suspect, Sanya, was stunned to find the body of his 51 year old partner, Wannapa “Muay” Pimrod, in their shared residence. He also discovered 50 year old Pachara severely wounded behind the house.