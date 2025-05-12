Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip

Romantic getaway ends in tragedy as motive behind alleged murder remains unclear

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
68 1 minute read
Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip
Picture courtesy of Chinnawat Singha

A 30 year old man was apprehended in Phitsanulok on May 10 for allegedly strangling his 28 year old girlfriend shortly after they returned from a five-day trip to Koh Chang island.

Police Colonel Watcharapong Sitthiroongrote, chief of the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, reported yesterday, May 11, that Surasak Khamtanode was detained around 7pm on May 10, accused of the premeditated murder of Kittikan Chapan.

According to the police chief, Surasak admitted to taking Kittikan to Koh Chang in Trat province from May 7 to May 10. He indicated that disputes arose between them during the trip, and arguments persisted upon their return to their accommodation in Mueang district on May 10.

Surasak stated that during a confrontation, Kittikan dared him to take her life. Initially, he attempted to strangle her with his hands, but she survived. As their quarrel continued, he resorted to using a phone-charging cable to strangle her.

Related Articles

Surasak mentioned that he considered ending his own life but hesitated, despite consuming beer to embolden himself. Eventually, he left the room, leaving the air conditioner running while her body remained inside on May 10.

Police escorted him to the scene for a re-enactment late on May 10, reported Bangkok Post.

Surasak, who was involved in the racing car paint industry and well-known among young racing car drivers in Phitsanulok, had recently started his relationship with Kittikan, according to the police.

In similar news, a Thai man allegedly killed a woman in a rented house in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on April 29, then attempted to take his own life but survived. Jealousy is believed to be the motive, as the woman was reportedly romantically involved with seven other men.

The 50 year old suspect, Sanya, was stunned to find the body of his 51 year old partner, Wannapa “Muay” Pimrod, in their shared residence. He also discovered 50 year old Pachara severely wounded behind the house.

Latest Thailand News
Corrections Department denies plan to challenge Thai doctors&#8217; disciplinary action Thailand News

Corrections Department denies plan to challenge Thai doctors’ disciplinary action

6 minutes ago
Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life Road deaths

Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life

29 minutes ago
Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence Thailand News

Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence

35 minutes ago
Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack Crime News

Arrest warrant issued for Sia Golf in Songkhla officer attack

50 minutes ago
Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya targets illegal tour guides in tourism crackdown

55 minutes ago
Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder Crime News

Police pursue leads in Trang oil palm plantation triple murder

1 hour ago
Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks Thailand News

Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

1 hour ago
Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend&#8217;s murder after Koh Chang trip Crime News

Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party backs 2026 budget amid coalition tensions Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party backs 2026 budget amid coalition tensions

3 hours ago
No new anthrax cases in Mukdahan, public urged to stay alert Thailand News

No new anthrax cases in Mukdahan, public urged to stay alert

3 hours ago
Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya Thailand News

Indian tourists caught at illegal pool party in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced Bangkok News

Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced

3 hours ago
Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties Tourism News

Thailand ranks fifth for Chinese tourists, boosting cultural ties

3 hours ago
Woman killed, man injured in Phuket pickup truck crash Phuket News

Woman killed, man injured in Phuket pickup truck crash

4 hours ago
Local politician&#8217;s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station Crime News

Local politician’s aide allegedly assaults border officer at polling station

4 hours ago
Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit Phuket News

Two men arrested in Phuket after high-speed meth pursuit

4 hours ago
Tragic collision in Kanchanaburi claims lives of two Myanmar women Road deaths

Tragic collision in Kanchanaburi claims lives of two Myanmar women

4 hours ago
SRT investigates train accident after barrier error injures young woman Thailand News

SRT investigates train accident after barrier error injures young woman

4 hours ago
Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner Bangkok News

Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner

4 hours ago
Last night&#8217;s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on Bangkok News

Last night’s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on

4 hours ago
Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings Bangkok News

Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings

5 hours ago
Teen&#8217;s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport Road deaths

Teen’s test drive ends in tragedy at Suvarnabhumi Airport

5 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra&#8217;s Qatar travel request denied Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Qatar travel request denied

5 hours ago
Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border Crime News

Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border

5 hours ago
Summer storm warning for Thailand: 54 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Summer storm warning for Thailand: 54 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

1 day ago
Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election

Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election

1 day ago
Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

1 day ago
Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x