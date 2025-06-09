Russian man robbed while urinating in Pattaya roadside forest

A Russian man sustained head injuries during a robbery while urinating in a roadside forest in Pattaya on the evening of yesterday, June 8.

The victim, 54 year old Viachelave Gurov, regained consciousness in the wooded area near Park Lane Condominium on Soi Bun Kanchanaram Temple at approximately 4pm with bloody wounds on his face and head..

The foreign man sought help from a condominium security guard before visiting Muang Pattaya Police Station with his Thai girlfriend after receiving medical treatment.

According to Channel 7, Gurov’s clothes were stained with blood, and he had multiple wounds and bruises on his face and neck resulting from the assault.

Gurov told police he parked his motorcycle at the roadside to urinate and smoke a cigarette. As he was zipping up, he noticed a motorcycle with a sidecar parked behind him. A Thai man and a young girl, believed to be his daughter, were in the vehicle.

The man reportedly approached Gurov from behind and struck him repeatedly in the head and face with a wooden stick, rendering him unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, Gurov discovered that all his personal belongings were missing, including his passport, driving licence, and mobile phone.

Police informed the local Facebook news page, Chalarm News, that the alley where the incident occurred was neither quiet nor considered dangerous. It is frequently used by motorists, and the robbery happened before sunset.

Officers are currently reviewing nearby security camera footage to identify the suspect. They are also liaising with the condominium’s management and residents to gather additional CCTV evidence.

This incident follows a similar robbery involving another Russian national in Phuket earlier this year. In January, 31 year old Zelimkhan Iusupov filed a complaint at Karon Police Station, stating that he had been robbed in his hotel room.

The Russian victim answered a knock at night, allowing the suspect into the room. The assailant forced him to speak to a man named Veselov over the phone and demanded a US$12,000 cryptocurrency transfer to Veselov. Iusupov refused to transfer the cryptocurrency, but he offered nearly 200,000 baht in cash instead.

The suspect then physically assaulted Iusupov until he lost consciousness and fled the scene. Police later arrested Veselov at a luxury accommodation in the province, but the primary attacker had already fled the country.