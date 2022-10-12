Connect with us

Crime

Singapore taxi drags traffic police officer from window

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Singaporean taxi drags police officer from car window. (via The Best Singapore)

And you thought Thai taxi drivers were bad… A cab driver in Singapore was arrested after failing to comply with a traffic policeman. Instead, he argued before rolling up the taxi window on the police officer’s arm and driving off, dragging him down the road. The 69 year old taxi driver was arrested and faces charges for his reckless escapade.

The Singapore Police Force released a statement today on the incident that happened on Holland Road Sunday afternoon. A Traffic Police (TP) officer alleged he saw the driver of the taxi using his mobile phone in violation of Singapore law. When he attempted to alert the driver to pull over, the taxi kept going. Finally, the taxi stopped and the police officer encountered a testy driver.

The man driving the cab wouldn’t comply with the officer and hand over his license and registration. According to the police statement, it was then that the cabbie proved that Thailand taxis don’t have the market cornered on bad behaviour.

“Sensing that the taxi driver might drive off again, the TP officer reached his hand out to turn off the ignition button of the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly wound up his window and drove off before the officer could remove his arm.”

The officer was reportedly dragged a few metres down the road before the taxi driver came to his senses and stopped the car.

A relatively minor traffic violation then escalated into a full criminal investigation. Using a cell phone while driving does carry a fine of up to about 26,000 baht and six months in jail. But the taxi driver now faces up to seven years in jail and a hefty fine. He was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of duty. The statement reminded people of the seriousness of such an attack.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties. The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers or other road users.”

Fortunately, the driver is over 50 so he will avoid Singapore’s infamous caning punishment.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
kalyan
2022-10-12 15:43
Singapore is an example of many things, if we take positive things, why thailand should not consider to implement such rules ?
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-12 16:24
It is not about the offence by the taxi driver. Is Thailand ready to implement and enforce such rules without accepting a simple apology and having to attend refresher courses?

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Crime56 mins ago

Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Drugs1 hour ago

Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Sponsored8 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
Thailand2 hours ago

3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Travel2 hours ago

Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
World2 hours ago

Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Thailand3 hours ago

Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Thailand3 hours ago

Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Phuket4 hours ago

Drug test results announced for Phuket’s defense volunteers
Hot News4 hours ago

Thai army chief vows no coup after polls
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending