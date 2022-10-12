Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist

A Thai motorcycle taxi rider in the southern province of Songkla said he ripped off a Malaysian tourist because his washing machine was broken. The rider claims it is the first time he overcharged a customer after demanding 500 baht from the stranded tourist for a trip that is only two kilometres.

A member of the Hat Yai Municipality Council Suppawit Maneechot reported the incident on Facebook on Monday, October 10. Suppawit revealed that he received a complaint about a Thai motorcycle taxi rider from a Malaysian tourist.

The foreign tourist told Suppawit that his car had been clamped and he had to pay a fine at Mueng Had Yai Police Station to get the clamp removed. The Malaysian flagged a nearby motorcycle taxi rider, who then demanded 500 baht to take him to the police station.

Suppawit revealed the distance from the tourist’s car to the police station was about two kilometres, and the fare should be about 100 baht for a round trip, not 500 baht.

Khaosod reported yesterday that Traffic Police Inspector Sittichai Pradap had arrested the suspect motorcycle rider, 52 year old Noppakhun Nuchmuang.

Sittichai made public that Noppakhun initially refused the allegation saying the Malaysian tourist was happy to give him 500 baht as a tip. He later admitted his crime however after the police told him that he could be jailed for making a false statement.

Noppakhun confessed that he had no passengers that day. He spotted the Malaysian was stuck and offered him a ride for an inflated fee.

Noppakhun said he did not threaten the tourist. He claimed he had been a tax rider for 21 years and it was the first time he had ripped off a customer. Noppakhun added his washing machine was broken and he needed the money to fix it. The taxi rider said he was remorseful and would like to apologise for destroying the good reputation of the Hat Yai district.

Noppakhun was charged under Section 159 of the Land Transport Act: collecting transportation fees over the standard fare. He could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Officers also detected that Noppakhun’s motorcycle was untaxed so he was fined an extra 2,000 baht.

Police added they were considering suspending his public transport licence.

