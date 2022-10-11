Connect with us

Thailand

Drug-addled cabbie faces jail for driving under the influence

Published

 on 

A drug-addled cabbie faces time in jail for dangerous driving while allegedly under the influence of narcotics in the Kathu district of Phuket.

A motorcycle rider brought to light the drug-taking cab driver’s antics after becoming a victim of his erratic behaviour on the road.

The taxi driver scolded the motorcycle rider after the latter complained. He said…

“Don’t butt in! I’m a Phuket local! Who are you? Don’t show off in my town!”

The Facebook page, So cruel, Phuket (โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต), posted a video of the 33 year old yaba-dabba-doo loving taxi driver called Sak, arguing with a man who recorded the video on the road. The caption said…

“Famous Phuket airport taxi driver again. A taxi driver who fights with others. The motorcycle rider sent me this and informed me that this taxi driver drove at a high speed, dangerously overtakes other cars, and yells at other drivers along the route. The driver also shouted at a motorcycle rider, ‘Don’t butt in!’ Followers, let’s see for yourself and decide who is right?”

The taxi driver swears several times at the guy recording the video, using sexually-graphic language. He then flips a middle finger before quickly escaping from the scene.

According to the 77 Khaoded news agency, the guy recording the video was 37 year old Passakorn Sirishoochot. Passakorn told the media that the taxi driver overtook him and almost hit his motorcycle. The taxi driver also honked at other motorcycles on the road without reason.

Passakorn tried to persuade the out-of-control taxi driver to pull over and alert him to his aggressive driving but he just screamed at him.

The taxi driver said…

“Don’t butt in! I’m a Phuket local! Who are you? Don’t show off in my town!”

Passakorn sent the video recording to several different Facebook pages and filed a complaint at Kathu Police Station after the argument.

MGR Online reported today that the taxi driver was arrested at 7.30am after the police checked CCTV cameras in the area.

The officers questioned both the taxi driver and Passakorn and asked both to take a urine drug test. The result was positive for the taxi driver. The taxi driver admitted to using yaba, or methamphetamine, before driving.

The taxi driver was charged under Section 97 and Section 91 of the Narcotic Act: using drugs in Narcotic Category 1 (methamphetamine) while driving. He could face imprisonment from six months to three years, a fine from 10,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

His action also violates Section 43 and Section 157/1 of the Land Traffic Act leading to a heavier punishment by one-third of the penalties stated in the Narcotic Act, and his public transport driving licence will be revoked.

The taxi had a green license plate which means that the car serviced travellers at Phuket International Airport. Thai netizens urged the taxi agency to check their taxi drivers to maintain the reputation of the province and Thai tourism.

Phuket has had a problem with its taxi drivers for a long time. Only last week they met with officials to agree to stop fighting among themselves.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
JMJM
2022-10-11 16:50
If you're addled, it's never a good thing.  Do you ever hear happiness-addled or luckiness-addled?  Of course not.  It's always drug-addled, booze-addled.   
Fanta
2022-10-11 17:53
Start drug testing all of them. Some of these “professional” drivers are a menace on the roads. 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car
Guides13 mins ago

Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Phuket32 mins ago

Three separate incidents involving men with or on drugs reported in Phuket
Sponsored1 day ago

ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Thailand50 mins ago

Political activist finds refuge in noodles shop after being shunned by family 
Thailand2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Singapore2 hours ago

Singapore Air announces new policy for pregnant stewardesses
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Drug-addled cabbie faces jail for driving under the influence
North East3 hours ago

Missing boat racers found dead in northeast Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Loan shark shoots debtor 8 times in the head in southern Thailand
Eastern Thailand4 hours ago

Baby elephant found hungry and lost in eastern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Thailand5 hours ago

Beware of snakes when the Chao Phraya river overflows, officials warn
Thailand5 hours ago

BMTA replaces mushroom seat on Bangkok public bus
Thailand6 hours ago

Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
North East6 hours ago

3 boat racers missing in NE Thailand after boat capsizes
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending