Thailand
Drug-addled cabbie faces jail for driving under the influence
A drug-addled cabbie faces time in jail for dangerous driving while allegedly under the influence of narcotics in the Kathu district of Phuket.
A motorcycle rider brought to light the drug-taking cab driver’s antics after becoming a victim of his erratic behaviour on the road.
The taxi driver scolded the motorcycle rider after the latter complained. He said…
“Don’t butt in! I’m a Phuket local! Who are you? Don’t show off in my town!”
The Facebook page, So cruel, Phuket (โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต), posted a video of the 33 year old yaba-dabba-doo loving taxi driver called Sak, arguing with a man who recorded the video on the road. The caption said…
“Famous Phuket airport taxi driver again. A taxi driver who fights with others. The motorcycle rider sent me this and informed me that this taxi driver drove at a high speed, dangerously overtakes other cars, and yells at other drivers along the route. The driver also shouted at a motorcycle rider, ‘Don’t butt in!’ Followers, let’s see for yourself and decide who is right?”
The taxi driver swears several times at the guy recording the video, using sexually-graphic language. He then flips a middle finger before quickly escaping from the scene.
According to the 77 Khaoded news agency, the guy recording the video was 37 year old Passakorn Sirishoochot. Passakorn told the media that the taxi driver overtook him and almost hit his motorcycle. The taxi driver also honked at other motorcycles on the road without reason.
Passakorn tried to persuade the out-of-control taxi driver to pull over and alert him to his aggressive driving but he just screamed at him.
The taxi driver said…
“Don’t butt in! I’m a Phuket local! Who are you? Don’t show off in my town!”
Passakorn sent the video recording to several different Facebook pages and filed a complaint at Kathu Police Station after the argument.
MGR Online reported today that the taxi driver was arrested at 7.30am after the police checked CCTV cameras in the area.
The officers questioned both the taxi driver and Passakorn and asked both to take a urine drug test. The result was positive for the taxi driver. The taxi driver admitted to using yaba, or methamphetamine, before driving.
The taxi driver was charged under Section 97 and Section 91 of the Narcotic Act: using drugs in Narcotic Category 1 (methamphetamine) while driving. He could face imprisonment from six months to three years, a fine from 10,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.
His action also violates Section 43 and Section 157/1 of the Land Traffic Act leading to a heavier punishment by one-third of the penalties stated in the Narcotic Act, and his public transport driving licence will be revoked.
The taxi had a green license plate which means that the car serviced travellers at Phuket International Airport. Thai netizens urged the taxi agency to check their taxi drivers to maintain the reputation of the province and Thai tourism.
Phuket has had a problem with its taxi drivers for a long time. Only last week they met with officials to agree to stop fighting among themselves.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman arrested for operating illegal dental clinic from her car
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Three separate incidents involving men with or on drugs reported in Phuket
ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Political activist finds refuge in noodles shop after being shunned by family
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Singapore Air announces new policy for pregnant stewardesses
Drug-addled cabbie faces jail for driving under the influence
Missing boat racers found dead in northeast Thailand
Loan shark shoots debtor 8 times in the head in southern Thailand
Baby elephant found hungry and lost in eastern Thailand
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Beware of snakes when the Chao Phraya river overflows, officials warn
BMTA replaces mushroom seat on Bangkok public bus
Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
3 boat racers missing in NE Thailand after boat capsizes
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews7 hours ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Thailand1 day ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Guides1 day ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Man accidentally crushes 2 year old daughter with tractor
-
Phuket1 day ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Recent comments: