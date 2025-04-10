Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash

Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2025
Police sergeant faces charges for fatal drink-driving crash
Police are set to charge a sergeant with three serious offences after he drove a car while allegedly drunk and collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of a woman and her three year old son, and leaving her husband critically injured.

The tragic incident occurred on April 7 at 8.12pm in Ban Kae Ma, Tanyongmat subdistrict, Ra-ngae district, Narathiwat province. Police Sergeant Anucha, affiliated with Ra-ngae Provincial Police Station, was found to have an alcohol level of 177 milligrams percent, exceeding the legal limit.

Police Colonel Suphachart Yeehwangkong of Ra-ngae Provincial Police Station stated that legal procedures are being followed in this case. He attended the Islamic funeral rites and burial ceremony for the deceased and provided 10,000 baht (US$293) to the grieving family as initial financial support.

He assured that the investigation is proceeding according to legal standards, with alcohol levels confirmed to be above the permissible limit.

Deputy Inspector Panyarath Pongchinarit explained that blood and urine samples were collected for drug testing from both the car and motorcycle drivers. To determine the exact nature of the collision, forensic experts are examining whether it was a rear-end, side impact, or another type of crash.

The charges against the sergeant include reckless driving causing death, serious injury and driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident resulted in damage to both vehicles, a traffic sign, and an electric pole.

The police officer sustained multiple injuries, while the woman and her son died. Her husband remains in critical condition at Ra-ngae Hospital and will be interviewed once his condition improves.

Police are coordinating with the families to discuss compensation claims, ensuring impartiality based on evidence. Due to the lack of CCTV footage, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

On the same day, Nurfamee, the sister of the deceased Nurhafiza, tearfully recounted that her sister and brother-in-law had been working in Bangkok for over two years. Following a recent earthquake, their mother urged them to return home.

Nurhafiza was hesitant, worrying about job opportunities back home, but she ultimately decided to return on April 3. Tragically, just three days after returning, the fatal accident occurred after she had taken her son to Narathat Beach and a shopping mall.

Nurfamee shared how their nephew was the joy of the family, having been with them since he was little. They had even enrolled him in school for the upcoming year, reported KhaoSod.

She expressed the profound silence in the household without him, recalling daily routines like knocking on his door each morning, which were now absent. The previous day, the father of the involved driver had provided 10,000 baht for religious rites and visited the hospital to check on the injured husband.

