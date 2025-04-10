Thailand ramps up Songkran travel safety efforts

As millions prepare to hit the road for Songkran, the Thai government is pulling out all the stops to stop the carnage, launching a national safety centre, mobilising volunteers and rolling out checkpoints across the country.

Thailand has officially launched a national road safety centre to monitor and manage traffic accidents from April 11 to 18, overlapping the Songkran holiday.

The move aims to curb the surge in road fatalities that typically marks the country’s biggest annual travel period.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led the opening ceremony today at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

He announced that the government is determined to reduce road deaths and serious accidents throughout the long holiday.

“This centre will coordinate across multiple agencies to enforce traffic laws, implement safety measures, and promote road safety awareness.”

Anutin noted that the official Songkran dates fall between April 13 and 16, with the government adding April 16 as an extra public holiday since April 13 lands on a Sunday.

Officials expect a mass exodus from Bangkok and other provinces starting tomorrow, April 11. Monitoring will continue until April 18 due to concerns that many will delay their return journeys to avoid traffic congestion on April 16.

The safety operation will involve tighter controls at road checkpoints, with Anutin warning that officers must stay vigilant.

“In the past, we’ve seen tragic cases where drunk drivers crashed into checkpoints. Officials must be extra cautious this year.”

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob also announced five core government policies to reduce road accidents:

Establish a central command centre for accident prevention. Tackle risk factors that cause road crashes. Reduce vehicle-related hazards. Encourage safe driving habits. Ensure timely help for accident victims.

Permpoon confirmed that over 150 service points will be manned nationwide by vocational students volunteering to assist motorists. These young volunteers will also help with the repair of electric vehicles (EVs), which are becoming increasingly common on Thai roads, reported The Nation.

Public health volunteers will be stationed along both main and secondary roads to provide first aid and emergency response throughout the holiday.