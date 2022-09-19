14 year old teenager kidnapped & murdered in Chon Buri

A 14 year old teenager was kidnapped and murdered in Chon Buri for allegedly stealing a gold necklace and some cash. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder yesterday while another man is on the run.

Last Saturday, September 17, the dead body of the 14 year old Kraisiri was found in the garage of his home in the Huay Yai sub-district of Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri province.

His hands were tied by a rope and he had bruises and wounds all over his body.

Krasiri’s uncle, 40 year old Den Sintusa, informed the police that he heard a noise outside the house at about 2am. He went to check and found his nephew being attacked by a group of men in the community.

One man in the group, a 25 year old Prik, told Den that Kraisiri stole a 15-gram gold necklace and 3,000 baht in cash. The man said they attacked Kraisiri to find out where the boy had hidden the necklace and cash.

Den urged the group to stop the vicious assault and said he would send his nephew to the police if he was a thief.

Prik allegedly replied that he would only be in prison for a short time and be released to re-offend so needed to be taught a lesson.

Den said the group then kidnapped Kraisiri on a motorcycle with a sidecar and sped off to get the gold necklace.

Den revealed that he didn’t report the incident to the police because he knew his nephew had stolen before but added that he didn’t expect the group to kill him.

The teenager lived with his father. His mother died last year and he stopped going to school and took to thieving instead.

Neighbours reported to the police that they saw the offenders dump the unconscious Kraisiri in the garage.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station arrested three offenders yesterday, including 21 year old Patcharapon Kingklai, 26 year old Nattapong Chumyen, and 26 year old Kritsada Ngentuam.

Another suspect, a 23 year old man named Yuth, is still on the run.

Police also seized the bloodstained motorcycle sidecar and the rope used to tie Kraisiri. Drug paraphernalia was found in the motorcycle too.

The suspects admitted they attacked Kraisiri but insisted that they didn’t mean to kill him. The offenders claimed that Kraisiri confessed to being a thief but didn’t reveal where he hid the necklace and cash. They added they beat him up because they were angry.

According to the police report, Kraisiri was still alive when the group dumped him in the garage but died of his injuries later on.

All of the suspects face a penalty of imprisonment from three to 15 years according to Section 290 of the Criminal Laws related to the offence against life and body: causing death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of such a person without intent to cause death.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath | MGR Online