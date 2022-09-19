Bangkok thief breaks jaw in fall after stealing 2 amulets

A light-fingered Thai thief tried to feign amnesia after he was caught robbing two valuable amulets from a market stall in Bangkok.

The thief, Alongkot Tanthien, grabbed the trinkets from a market on the third floor of the SC Plaza market yesterday at the Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal before making his escape. He didn’t get far.

The 34 year old opportunist thief jumped from the third floor of the market and broke his jaw and suffered head injuries in the process. Taling Chan Police officers found the crook in a pool of blood crying in pain. He said…

“What did I do? Where am I?”

An amulet trader, Nattapong Dinprang, witnessed the incident.

The 22 year old told police the market is well known throughout the kingdom and that monks from all over the nation come to buy and sell ancient heirlooms.

Nattapong said he was setting up his booth when he witnessed Alongkot snatch the two amulets before dashing. The stall holders set off after him and that is when the crook leapt from the third floor staircase.

Emergency services treated Alongkot’s head injuries before questioning him.

The 34 year old native of Chonburi province told police that he couldn’t remember what happened.

Officers weren’t convinced and took him to Taling Chan Police Station and charged him with theft.

