NACC investigation targets ex-House secretary over 15.4 million baht clock scandal

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigation is preparing to take legal action against Suwichak Nakwatcharachai, the former secretary-general of the House of Representatives, over allegations of his involvement in the irregular procurement of overpriced clocks worth 15.4 million baht for the parliament back in 2013.

An inside source at the NACC revealed that a recent board meeting provided evidence supporting the accusations against Suwichak. He was reportedly part of a group of parliamentary officials that helped Equipment Co secure the winning bid by manipulating the specifications of the Bodet clock, even though the firm failed to register the clock properly.

During the investigation, the NACC discovered that bid documents, such as a performance certification and a contract containing a price offer, had been falsified. Moreover, it was found that the company, rather than importing clocks from a distributor, sourced them from Precious Time Trading, another contender for the bid.

Although Suwichak will not face disciplinary action since he has already been removed from his position in the House, the NACC plans to file a lawsuit against him with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.

In a separate development, the NACC will issue new regulations that require authorities to investigate corruption complaints at the provincial level in a bid to expedite the handling of cases. Additionally, whistleblowers will now be urged to submit their complaints directly to the province chief, who will be responsible for inspecting all local government agencies under their jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the NACC has pledged to ensure transparency in its investigations by publishing updates on case progress regularly. To achieve this, the commission has set a target of concluding all corruption cases within two years of receiving a complaint.

These new measures aim to boost public confidence in the Thai government’s resolve to address corruption, increasing transparency, and holding those responsible for illicit activities accountable for their actions reported Bangkok Post.