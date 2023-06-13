NACC warns over 100 MPs yet to submit wealth declaration

Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock

According to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), over 100 current and former MPs, including Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat, have not yet submitted their wealth declaration following the House dissolution in March, as mandated by law.

Since the House was dissolved on March 20, approximately 70% of the 500 MPs, or 384 members, have submitted their assets and liabilities records to the NACC, as reported by the commission secretary-general, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol. He cautioned those who have not yet submitted this information, including the potential prime ministerial candidate Pita, that the deadline is approaching.

Ex-MPs had until May 19, or 60 days after leaving office, to submit wealth declarations, but the deadline was extended to June 18. Niwatchai stated that the NACC is on the lookout for irregular transactions, such as an unusually high increase in assets or a significant reduction in liability or debts. An in-depth investigation will be conducted to trace the origins or sources of such irregularities, reported Bangkok Post.

Niwatchai mentioned that Pita has not declared his assets and liabilities, although he is aware that the Move Forward Party has given written notice that the remainder of its submissions will be provided before the deadline extension. While the law does not specify a second deadline extension, the NACC has not ruled out the possibility. However, further delays in wealth declaration beyond the 30-day extension may attract the NACC’s attention.

The NACC law outlines punishments for MPs who attempt to conceal, disguise, or withhold their wealth or liabilities. Niwatchai insisted that the NACC had not targeted Pita specifically for the assets and liabilities investigation and that all MPs would be treated equally.

Niwatchai confirmed that Pita had submitted a record of his controversial iTV shares to the NACC after he became an MP following the 2019 General Election. Pita had over 42,000 shares in iTV, an independent broadcaster established in the 1990s. The current constitution prohibits an election candidate from running for office if they own shares in a media company.

The MFP leader, Pita, is accused of contesting the 2019 General Election with full knowledge of the legal prohibition against holding media shares when he registered as a candidate. An MP is required to present their asset and liability documents upon taking office and again upon leaving office.

Follow us on :













Niwatchai said the NACC would verify the shared record to determine their value and whether Pita was holding such stock as the executor of a family inheritance, as the former MP has reportedly claimed. Once Pita has made his declaration, the NACC will compare his wealth during and after his tenure as an MP.

Pita previously stated that he had transferred the shares to his relatives to ensure his eligibility for the next PM position amid attempts to obstruct him from the role.