Tree falls on revered Thai monk’s house, minor damage sustained

Picture courtesy of ธรรมะพระป่ากรรมฐาน สายหลวงปู่มั่น Facebook

In a remarkable incident, a large tree fell on the house of the revered Thai monk Luang Pu Mun, but the house remained mostly intact. The monk’s followers shared photos of the astonishing event that took place at the Wat Pa Phurithattatirawat Forest Monastery in Sakhon Nakhon, Thailand.

This extraordinary occurrence happened when the area experienced heavy rainfall causing several trees to fall around the monastery. The tree that fell on Luang Pu Mun’s kuti broke in two sections, but the house suffered only minor damage. The 20-metre tall tree had a diameter of approximately 44 centimetres. A 28 year old monk named Siang Pannarong Thepin said the incident happened three or four days ago, and that only the roof was damaged.

The Wat Pa Phurithattatirawat Forest Monastery is known for its adherence to the strict code of Dhamma meditation practises taught by Luang Pu Mun. His approach revolves around adhering to the strict codes of discipline and earned him widespread admiration. Many monks and devotees consider him a highly respected Dhamma teacher, leading to his title as the Great Forest Tradition Master.

The serene surroundings of Luang Pu Mun’s house, covered by a red tarp to protect it from wind and rain, include Dhamma teachings posted around for visitors to read. Luang Pu Mun is an important figure of reverence for his followers and Buddhist devotees.

The local temple is currently working on repairing the minor damage to the house’s roof.

