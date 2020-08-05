Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis | The Thaiger

Immigration police yesterday announced the arrest of an American, and his Thai wife for allegedly forging visas and other government documents, as well as growing cannabis, at their home. 31 year old Chad Vincent Scira, and his 34 year old Thai wife Grace Scira, were apprehended at their Bangkok home.

“The suspects established a company called Thai Visa Centre, offering a visa-forging service for foreigners and advertising via the Internet. We tracked down their operation to a house in Soi Seri Thai 73 in Bangkok’s Khannayao district. At the house officials found several forged documents and 55 rubber stamps with the seals of different Thai government departments.”

“On the second floor of the house officials also found 60 cannabis plants being grown organically, 99 grams of dried cannabis, a cannabis oil extractor, a vacuum sealer, a scale and several items to take cannabis. The suspects said they grew the plants for personal consumption, but the evidence suggests they did it for sale. Police charged them with manufacturing a narcotic substance.”

A preliminary investigation showed the couple bought the house 3 years ago and allegedly began carrying out their visa-forging business and growing cannabis. Police are investigating their money trail for possible involvement in a drug cartel.

