Connect with us

Crime

4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains

Published

 on 

Thailand’s “Red Bull Heir” who killed a police officer in a hit-and-run in 2012 is still wanted 10 years later. Yesterday, the fourth out of the five original charges filed against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidya expired. However, the heir is still wanted under one valid charge: “reckless driving causing death.”

“Boss” – the grandson of billionaire Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya – became a fugitive after speeding through the Thong Lor area of Bangkok in his Ferrari, running over police officer Wichian Klanprasert and dragging his body through the road, resulting in his death.

Boss still hasn’t faced justice for the crime which occurred 10 years ago. As time goes on, his arrest warrants are expiring one by one.

Yesterday, Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney-General Prayuth Phetchkhun revealed that the criminal charge against Boss for “cocaine use” had expired earlier than expected due to revisions made to Thailand’s Narcotics Act of 1979. The drug abuse charge was supposed to expire on September 3 this year.

According to Section 58 of the Narcotics Act of 1979, anyone who uses cocaine can be imprisoned for six months to three years. The new revision states that cocaine users can be imprisoned for no longer than one year.

The change to the law halved the arrest warrant’s limitation from 10 years to five years, causing’s Boss’s charge for “cocaine use” to automatically expire. The charges of “driving too fast” and “driving recklessly causing damage to property of others” expired back in 2013. The charge of “driving away from an accident without providing assistance” expired in 2017.

At present, “reckless driving causing death” is the only charge remaining against Boss. Under Section 291 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, reckless driving causing death is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. The charge will expire on September 3, 2027.

So, Thailand has just more than five years to track down and arrest the Red Bull Heir if he is to be held accountable for the death of police officer Wichian Klanprasert.

In May this year, Thailand’s public prosecution committee unanimously agreed to kick ex-general attorney Nate Natsuk – the previous prosecutor in the case – out of the civil service for choosing not to indict the Red Bull Heir a long time ago.

The Red Bull Heir’s whereabouts remain unknown.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Fanta
2022-08-02 19:20
No-one wants to find this guy so he doesn’t even need to hide. 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics58 mins ago

YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Bangkok1 hour ago

Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
Crime1 hour ago

4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Sponsored10 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Special Features2 hours ago

Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Guides3 hours ago

Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
Events3 hours ago

‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Road deaths4 hours ago

Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
World4 hours ago

First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Thailand5 hours ago

Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending