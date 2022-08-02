Crime
4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Thailand’s “Red Bull Heir” who killed a police officer in a hit-and-run in 2012 is still wanted 10 years later. Yesterday, the fourth out of the five original charges filed against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidya expired. However, the heir is still wanted under one valid charge: “reckless driving causing death.”
“Boss” – the grandson of billionaire Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya – became a fugitive after speeding through the Thong Lor area of Bangkok in his Ferrari, running over police officer Wichian Klanprasert and dragging his body through the road, resulting in his death.
Boss still hasn’t faced justice for the crime which occurred 10 years ago. As time goes on, his arrest warrants are expiring one by one.
Yesterday, Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney-General Prayuth Phetchkhun revealed that the criminal charge against Boss for “cocaine use” had expired earlier than expected due to revisions made to Thailand’s Narcotics Act of 1979. The drug abuse charge was supposed to expire on September 3 this year.
According to Section 58 of the Narcotics Act of 1979, anyone who uses cocaine can be imprisoned for six months to three years. The new revision states that cocaine users can be imprisoned for no longer than one year.
The change to the law halved the arrest warrant’s limitation from 10 years to five years, causing’s Boss’s charge for “cocaine use” to automatically expire. The charges of “driving too fast” and “driving recklessly causing damage to property of others” expired back in 2013. The charge of “driving away from an accident without providing assistance” expired in 2017.
At present, “reckless driving causing death” is the only charge remaining against Boss. Under Section 291 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, reckless driving causing death is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. The charge will expire on September 3, 2027.
So, Thailand has just more than five years to track down and arrest the Red Bull Heir if he is to be held accountable for the death of police officer Wichian Klanprasert.
In May this year, Thailand’s public prosecution committee unanimously agreed to kick ex-general attorney Nate Natsuk – the previous prosecutor in the case – out of the civil service for choosing not to indict the Red Bull Heir a long time ago.
The Red Bull Heir’s whereabouts remain unknown.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
YOU can voice your opinion on Thailand in PR online survey
Woman demands cash from Bangkok mall after being bitten by a venomous snake
4 out of 5 charges against Thailand’s Red Bull Heir expire, 1 remains
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Thailand News Today | Bizarre (but inventive?) “scam” in Thailand
Top 7 incredible beachfront villas in Phuket you don’t want to miss (2022)
Bodies of a couple found buried in Isaan province remain unknown
Chulalongkorn University says students can ditch their uniforms
Facts about Mother’s Day in Thailand
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani
‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop festival is coming to Thailand in 2023
Thailand second most dangerous place in the world to drive
Thailand’s Hidden Weekend Markets in Surat Thani | This is Thailand
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
First monkeypox death in Asia occurs this week in India
Shiitake happened to nearly 2,000 victims in Thailand who lost over 1 million baht in a mushroom farm scam
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
No more monkey business! Phuket monkeys lose tourists from monkeypox scare
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Businessman rejects rumours of arrest over marijuana seizure at Bangkok airport
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Thailand News Today | 8 of the most common “scams” in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
-
OutDoor Activities10 hours ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Food Scene1 day ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
Myanmar2 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Crime3 days ago
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
-
Drugs3 days ago
3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Recent comments: