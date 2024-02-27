Former RTP boss and 7 others sued for reducing Red Bull heir’s sentences

The Office of the Attorney General (AGO) filed a lawsuit against former Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Somyot Poompanmoung, and seven other relevant political or judicial figures for allegedly reducing the sentences of hit-and-run suspect Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, better known as the Red Bull heir.

This year marks the 12th anniversary since the Red Bull heir, Boss, successfully evaded arrest and punishment for the fatal hit-and-run incident that took place on September 3, 2012.

On the day of the incident, Boss crashed his Ferrari into Police Senior Sergeant Major Vichian Klanpraset, an officer at Thonglor Police Station.

Boss dragged the victim’s body along Sukhumvit Road for about 200 metres, causing the victim’s death. Boss fled the scene and left Thailand in his private jet in 2017 before an arrest warrant could be issued.

There was no progress on the extradition process, and several local and international media outlets shared pictures of Boss and his luxurious lifestyle in London, England.

The AGO later dropped all charges against the Red Bull heir in 2020, sparking controversy on Thai social media and pushing the hashtag #BoycottsRedBull to the top of Thai Twitter.

Public pressure on the government to bring Boss to justice led to the establishment of a special committee to investigate the case and the transparency of the authorities.

Two additional charges were brought against Boss, including cocaine use and reckless driving causing the death of another person. The drug charge later expired in August 2022 and the reckless driving charge expires in September 2027.

Follow us on :













Boss’ case is still in court today, and the AGO recently filed lawsuits against eight political or judicial figures who allegedly used their power to reduce Boss’ sentences. The eight people are identified as:

Former Commissioner of the RTP Somyot Poompanmoung

Former Commander of the Police Forensic Science Office Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk

Former investigative officer of Thong Lo Police Station Wiradon Thaptimdee

Former Deputy Director of the AGO Nate Narksuk

Prosecutor Chainarong Saengthong-aram

Thanit Buakhiao

Chuchai Lertphonadisorn

Saiprsit Kirdniyom

These accused authorities have the right to fight the case to prove their innocence in court.