Actress Ning Panita sued for 1 million baht in defamation case

Zan Wisaphat and her lawyer filed a defamation lawsuit against actress Ning Panita at the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court after police investigations stalled. Zan Wisaphat Manomaiyarat and her lawyer, Pornsak Vipasa-apanon, arrived at the court to file the case, claiming Ning Panita had made false accusations against her.

Previously, the public prosecutor had decided not to press charges, prompting Zan to exercise her right to file the lawsuit directly with the court. According to Pornsak, the court scheduled a preliminary hearing to examine the merits of the case. Ning did not have legal representation or any associates present at the hearing. Pornsak mentioned that the opposing party could appoint a lawyer to handle the case.

Zan and her lawyer submitted the lawsuit, seeking 1 million baht in damages for the alleged defamation and false reporting by Ning Panita. They claimed that Ning’s actions led to significant harm, as the false accusations were widely reported in the media, damaging Zan’s reputation.

“The case was reported to the police with evidence that didn’t match the interview clips. If Ning had apologised in the early stages, everything could have been resolved. I never wanted it to come to this, but I’m exhausted with court proceedings while the other side remains silent. I am determined to see the case through the court process and will only accept a cash settlement.”

The court scheduled the next hearing for July 25, where a unilateral examination will take place. The court will then issue a ruling on whether the case will proceed.

The ongoing legal battle between Zan and Ning has drawn significant public attention, with many following the developments closely. The case highlights the complexities and challenges of defamation lawsuits, especially when public figures are involved.

The outcome

The outcome of this case could have broader implications for how defamation cases are handled in the future, particularly regarding the responsibilities of public figures and the impact of media coverage on such disputes.

The court’s decision on July 25 will be crucial in determining the next steps for both parties. If the court finds sufficient grounds for the case to proceed, it will move to a full trial, where both sides will present their evidence and arguments.

Ning, a well-known actress, has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. Her legal team will likely prepare a defence to counter the claims made by Zan. The legal community and the public will be watching closely to see how this high-profile case unfolds.

In the meantime, Zan remains resolute in her pursuit of justice, seeking to clear her name and hold Ning Panita accountable for the alleged defamation. The case underscores the importance of accurate reporting and the potential consequences of false accusations, especially in the public eye.

As the court date approaches, both parties will need to prepare their cases thoroughly, ensuring that all relevant evidence is presented. The stakes are high, and the outcome will likely set a precedent for similar cases in the future, reported Khaosod.