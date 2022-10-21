Hot News
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared in sex assault trial
US actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of wrongdoing in a sex assault trial in New York. The actor was accused by Anthony Rapp of an incident that allegedly happened back in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 years old. Rapp says the actor climbed on top of him in a bed after a party and grabbed his buttocks, pressing his groin into Rapp’s body without his consent. Rapp claimed he suffered emotional distress after the alleged incident. But, a New York jury found Spacey not liable for battery after deliberating for about one hour.
The jury says Rapp did not prove that Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate part” of Rapp. Judge Lewis Kaplan formally dismissed the emotional distress part of the case, leaving the jury to only deliberate the battery accusation. According to CNN, one of Spacey’s attorneys spoke about the case when leaving the court.
“We are very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations.”
CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callan says Spacey isn’t out of the woods as he faces as many as 20 other accusers with some in the UK.
“Spacey has now notched two victories in sex abuse charges against him including this case and the one previously dropped in Nantucket. He, however, faces an uphill battle facing other accusers and more serious criminal charges in the UK.”
Of those charges, Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault against three men and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Spacey also told the New York federal court that he regretted ever apologising over the accusations made by Rapp. The 63 year old actor told the court that the allegation was “not true” saying that he was never alone with actor Anthony Rapp who made the claims.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Gambling addict sergeant steals 160 guns to pay off debts
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
true-dtac merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%, warns watchdog
US actor Kevin Spacey cleared in sex assault trial
Race to be UK’s next vegetable – ineligible lettuce paves way for Boris return
Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain
Officials to seek approval for late closing times in Phuket
Kind Thai woman takes in homeless ladyboy who robs all her stuff
Major road in Phang Nga flooded
Bomb blasts kill eight at Myanmar’s notorious Insein Prison
Border cop accused of drug, weapon offences transferred to non-job
Irish MEP accuses West of state sponsored terrorism
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of22 hours ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime3 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Phuket3 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya