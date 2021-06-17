Connect with us

Crime

Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery

Jack Arthur

Published 

33 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Pattaya News.

A resident of Mukdahan, a northern Thai province, who’s also a: murder suspect, folk hero, actor in music videos, known as”Uncle Phol”, won the lottery yesterday.

Chaipol Vipha, AKA “Uncle Phol” gave his happy news with his wife, Pa Taan, on their Youtube channel, Wednesday. They won with the last 2 digits, 17. 17, is Uncle Phol’s birthday.

Chaipol’s “fan club” bought the same number. They believe Uncle Phol has delivered them luck and fortune as he currently faces charges for allegedly killing his 3 year old niece. He has denied all charges against him. He has been charged with abducting a minor, abandoning a child resulting in death, and interfering with evidence, on June 1.

“Uncle Phol”/Chaipol gained fame/notoriety on social media after news of his niece’s death. His charismatic television interviews, where he protested his innocence, led to him gaining a large Youtube following. Also, some decided to put the murder suspect in Thai music videos.

After turning himself into custody earlier this month, going to his first court hearing, and undergoing a 14 day detention, he was let out on a surety of 180,000 baht.

The Thaiger previously reported the growing concern over idolising a murder suspect. His charm outshining his murder suspect status did not sit well with everyone.

The actor, lottery winner, minor Youtube star, murder suspect waits for further court appearances in Mukdahan.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”
Best of32 mins ago

Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Crime33 mins ago

Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Phuket1 hour ago

Electricty outages in Phuket today
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
Economy2 hours ago

EU Free Trade Agreement talks resume after 7-year coup hiatus
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Large orange juice order leads to large “fine”
Tourism3 hours ago

Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Thailand4 hours ago

Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Thailand4 hours ago

Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
World5 hours ago

China launches first astronaut led space mission in 5 years
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Chris Parker “Retired Working For You”, Auto translate fail, Sandbox update
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending