Chinese tourists arrested in illegal Bangkok party at Diamond karaoke venue

Photo by Khaosod.

Bangkok‘s Huai Khwang district authorities shut down Meree Spa and Massage centre after discovering that Diamond KTV Club hosted a party for 48 Chinese tourists taking drugs. Police arrested all the offenders, seizing various types of narcotics and related items. The district office has revoked the venue’s license for five years, with authorities now investigating the actual owner of the establishment.

At 11am this morning, Dr. Paithoon Ngammuk, the director of Huai Khwang District Office, along with other officials, announced the revocation of the business license and prohibited the reopening of Meree Spa and Massage centre on Phetchaburi Road. Meanwhile, police from Makkasan Police Station provided assistance.

Dr. Paithoon explained that the venue had a license to operate as a massage parlour, but exceeded its operational hours and allowed illegal drug and alcohol sales. As a result, the authorities exercised their power in line with the Public Health Act, revoking the license for five years and banning any future license applications. Furthermore, it is prohibited to use the building for the specified time period.

Regarding Diamond KTV Club, it was found that a Thai representative applied for an entertainment license to open a karaoke club in May. However, building inspection by the environmental department revealed that fire escape signs and other building requirements were not met, leading officials to decline the license. Despite this, the club illicitly opened and provided services.

The venue’s actual owner is currently unknown, but the authorities are coordinating with the representative who applied for the entertainment license. It is unclear if the owner is related to any illegal Chinese investments. Meanwhile, Meree Spa and Massage centre is being monitored around the clock by police, and entry to the premises is restricted.

In addition, six luxury cars and seven motorcycles were found parked outside the venue. These vehicles are awaiting inspection to determine any connection to the case involving the Chinese tourists. They will be transported to Makkasan Police Station in preparation for handing over to the Provincial Police.

As for the 48 Chinese suspects, authorities are in the process of coordinating with Chinese interpreters to expedite interrogation. The suspects will be individually questioned, with completion expected within the day, as legal restrictions limit the detention of suspects to 48 hours. Following this, they will be brought to Ratchada Criminal Court on the morning of June 4.