Luxury karaoke club inspected in Pattaya to prevent foreigner crimes (video)

Last night, Pattaya officers conducted an inspection at a luxury karaoke venue, Tomorrow Land Club, located on Pattaya Third Road. The inspection aimed to prevent crimes, particularly those involving foreigners. The venue is known to attract a significant number of foreign customers, especially Chinese nationals.

Around 50 officers, led by Chonburi Deputy Commander Colonel Patikorn Sornchai, Pattaya City Police Chief Colonel Tahanapong Poethi, Immigration officers, and tourist police, were involved in the inspection. They checked the passports of Chinese customers in one of the luxury karaoke rooms to ensure they were not overstaying their visas. Additionally, both staff and customers underwent drug testing, with no one testing positive for illegal substances.

Colonel Patikorn told The Pattaya News, “The inspection is aimed to prevent crimes conducted by both Thai nationals and foreigners. If business operators notice anything out of the ordinary, please report this to the police.”

This raid occurred less than a day after a similar karaoke raid in Bangkok. Pattaya police did not answer reporters’ questions regarding whether the Pattaya karaoke venue inspection was related to the Bangkok raids. However, they did confirm that club inspections would continue.

Meanwhile, in a raid on a karaoke bar in South Thailand’s Narathiwat province last night, cops arrested a 35 year old Lao woman on charges of allegedly luring a 14 year old girl into the flesh trade. The arrest came after an undercover police officer, posing as a customer, requested a sexual service at the establishment. The suspect charged the officer 2,000 baht and brought the 14 year old girl to him, at which point the ATPD police intervened and apprehended the owner.

During the interrogation, the suspect initially denied offering any sexual services at her bar. However, the police had sufficient evidence to charge her. The authorities subsequently accused her of human trafficking for involving a minor in the flesh trade and held her in custody at the ATPD’s sub-division 6, awaiting further legal action.