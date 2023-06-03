India train crash: 200+ dead, 900 injured in country’s deadliest accident in 20 years

Screengrab from video.

A devastating train accident in India has resulted in over 200 fatalities and thousands of injuries, making it the country’s deadliest in 20 years. The incident took place in the eastern city of Balasore, Odisha, with 233 reported casualties and 900 injuries so far.

According to India’s Ministry of Railways, the catastrophe occurred when multiple coaches of the Chalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at around 7pm local time. Some of the derailed coaches ended up on the opposite track, leading to a collision with the Howrah-bound Haridwar express, which was travelling from Yeshvantpur to Haridwar. Two passenger trains were involved in this disaster, while a third train carrying goods was also involved in the incident.

The chaotic scene was filled with wreckage scattered across the area and the cries of the injured echoing throughout. Emergency services, including over 200 ambulances and numerous medical professionals, were deployed to assist and find more victims. Young men and women in the community rushed to donate blood to help the injured.

Follow us on :













The tragedy has spurred an extensive search and rescue effort, as authorities seek to save more lives and provide medical assistance to those affected.

This is a developing story, and The Thaiger will continue to provide updates with important developments.