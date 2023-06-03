Man claims political ties, dines and dashes at Pattaya restaurant

Photo via The Pattaya News.

There’s been a dine and dash incident in Thailand.

In Pattaya, a man claiming to know with a prominent politician allegedly left a local Thai restaurant without paying his bill, which amounted to nearly a thousand baht. Jinwara Rebedef, the owner of the ‘Gin Gab Gia’ restaurant on Thepprasit Road, spoke to The Pattaya News about the incident and provided CCTV footage as evidence.

The man, who appeared well-dressed, entered the establishment yesterday and ordered food along with several beers. He conversed with Jinwara, claiming to work for a local politician and stating that his boss would cover the bill. The man occasionally stepped outside for a smoke before returning to the restaurant.

When Jinwara was in the back of the restaurant cleaning, the suspect suddenly leaped up and sped away on a motorbike. Despite Jinwara’s efforts to chase him down, the man managed to escape.

Follow us on :













This is the second time customers have left Jinwara’s restaurant without paying their bills. Jinwara stated that she only earns a few hundred baht in profit each day and that these incidents have significantly impacted her financially. The man’s unpaid bill was around a thousand baht.

Jinwara urged anyone who knows the man to encourage him to return and pay his bill. Pattaya police are currently investigating the incident. Both Jinwara and the Pattaya police doubt the man’s claim of working for a local politician, whose name was not disclosed.