Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

A 27 year old man in Chiang Rai has been arrested for allegedly attempting to assault several women, including a 23 year old nurse, by forcing her off the road with his motorcycle. Fortunately, a passerby intervened. Police suspect multiple victims and urge them to come forward.

Yesterday, June 14 at 5.30pm, at the Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station, Police Major General Manop Senakul, provincial police commander, interrogated Phakphong, also known as 27 year old Tor, from Chiang Rai. He was arrested under a warrant issued by the Chiang Rai Provincial Court, number 406/2568, dated June 13.

Charges include indecent acts against people over the age of 15 using threats and force when the victim is unable to resist, assault causing bodily or mental harm, and property damage.

The incident involved a motorcycle chase where Phakphong allegedly kicked the motorcycle of Rin, a 23 year old trainee nurse at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital. The attack occurred near the Hong O intersection, Doi Hang subdistrict, Mueang district, late at night as she was returning to her dormitory. He reportedly dragged her into roadside bushes twice in an attempt to assault her, but was interrupted by a passerby.

Police tracked Phakphong using CCTV footage and his description, eventually locating him in an unnumbered house in Loh Patum village, Moo 7, Doi Lan subdistrict, about 30 kilometres from Chiang Rai city. Officers surrounded and arrested him.

Loading…

A homemade rifle was found in the house, and drug tests showed methamphetamine in his system, leading to additional charges of illegal firearm possession and drug use.

Sexual assault

Phakphong admitted that on June 6, he tried to find a friend’s house but got lost, wandering until he spotted the victim at the San Khong Luang traffic light. He followed her for about 3 kilometres before forcing her off the road to attempt an assault, which failed when a car passed by.

Phakphong also confessed to two previous assaults: one involving his ex-wife after an argument and another involving a shopkeeper’s niece, whom he took to a roadside hut. He was recently released from prison in January after serving a sentence for drug possession involving 200 pills.

The victim later thanked the police for their efforts. Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop apologised for the time taken to apprehend Phakphong, citing the isolated area and lack of visible vehicle registration as challenges.

He also suggested that Phakphong might have committed similar crimes multiple times, urging any additional victims to provide information to local police for further charges, reported KhaoSod.