Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

Suspect’s behavior raises alarm over public safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
63 2 minutes read
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 27 year old man in Chiang Rai has been arrested for allegedly attempting to assault several women, including a 23 year old nurse, by forcing her off the road with his motorcycle. Fortunately, a passerby intervened. Police suspect multiple victims and urge them to come forward.

Yesterday, June 14 at 5.30pm, at the Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station, Police Major General Manop Senakul, provincial police commander, interrogated Phakphong, also known as 27 year old Tor, from Chiang Rai. He was arrested under a warrant issued by the Chiang Rai Provincial Court, number 406/2568, dated June 13.

Charges include indecent acts against people over the age of 15 using threats and force when the victim is unable to resist, assault causing bodily or mental harm, and property damage.

The incident involved a motorcycle chase where Phakphong allegedly kicked the motorcycle of Rin, a 23 year old trainee nurse at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital. The attack occurred near the Hong O intersection, Doi Hang subdistrict, Mueang district, late at night as she was returning to her dormitory. He reportedly dragged her into roadside bushes twice in an attempt to assault her, but was interrupted by a passerby.

Police tracked Phakphong using CCTV footage and his description, eventually locating him in an unnumbered house in Loh Patum village, Moo 7, Doi Lan subdistrict, about 30 kilometres from Chiang Rai city. Officers surrounded and arrested him.

A homemade rifle was found in the house, and drug tests showed methamphetamine in his system, leading to additional charges of illegal firearm possession and drug use.

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Sexual assault

Related Articles

Phakphong admitted that on June 6, he tried to find a friend’s house but got lost, wandering until he spotted the victim at the San Khong Luang traffic light. He followed her for about 3 kilometres before forcing her off the road to attempt an assault, which failed when a car passed by.

Phakphong also confessed to two previous assaults: one involving his ex-wife after an argument and another involving a shopkeeper’s niece, whom he took to a roadside hut. He was recently released from prison in January after serving a sentence for drug possession involving 200 pills.

The victim later thanked the police for their efforts. Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop apologised for the time taken to apprehend Phakphong, citing the isolated area and lack of visible vehicle registration as challenges.

He also suggested that Phakphong might have committed similar crimes multiple times, urging any additional victims to provide information to local police for further charges, reported KhaoSod.

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

16 minutes ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

36 minutes ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

55 minutes ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

3 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

3 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

3 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

4 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

4 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

4 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

4 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

4 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

23 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

23 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

24 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

24 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

1 day ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

1 day ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

1 day ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

1 day ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
63 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x