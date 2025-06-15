Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

Vendor rivalry turns violent as police track armed fugitive

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shooting incident involving competing ice cream vendors occurred in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district, leaving a female vendor seriously injured. The suspect fled the scene, prompting police to launch a search operation to apprehend him.

The incident took place at 8.30pm yesterday, June 14, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Thirawat Yeamon, an investigator at Kabin Buri Police Station, was alerted by the Sajjah Bhuddhatham Foundation’s radio centre about a shooting.

A female ice cream vendor was shot near the entrance of Kabin Chaloem Rat Park in Mueang Kao subdistrict. Police Colonel Siwatchanat Khumsup, head of Kabin Buri Police Station, led an investigative team to the scene.

The location was identified as Suwannason Road (Kabin Buri-Sa Kaeo), adjacent to a large public park covering about 400 rai. At the scene, a sidecar ice cream motorcycle was parked, and the victim was identified as 49 year old Pattanarint Chawaleesan, an ice cream vendor from Prachinburi.

She sustained a gunshot wound under her right armpit, with the bullet lodged inside, resulting in severe injuries. Rescue services promptly transported her to Kabin Buri Hospital.

Initial investigations conducted by Pol. Col. Siwatchanat revealed that before the shooting, the victim had been selling ice cream to people exercising and relaxing at Kabin Chaloem Rat Park.

Another vendor, selling the same brand from a sidecar motorcycle, arrived and began selling in the same area. An argument ensued, leading the male vendor to shoot the female vendor before escaping on his motorcycle.

Pol. Col. Siwatchanat further stated that the investigative team is actively pursuing the male vendor to bring him in for questioning and legal proceedings. The victim is currently under medical care, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two teenagers sustained injuries in a shooting at their home on Soi Veluwanaram 21 in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jarukit Janrada, Deputy Inspector at Don Mueang Police Station, arrived at the scene around 2 am on June 12, accompanied by the 191 emergency unit and local patrol officers.

