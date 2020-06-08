22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers | The Thaiger

Crime
22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers
Ever wonder where all the marijuana goes after it’s been confiscated by police? Authorities just gave around 22 tonnes of marijuana they seized in drug busts to nearly a dozen universities and research facilities across Thailand to study its medicinal benefits. Medical marijuana was legalised in 2018 under strict licensing and conditions.
The Office of Narcotics Control Board gave 600 kilograms of marijuana to a Rangsit University. The marijuana was examined to make sure it was not contaminated with any pesticides or fungi before being handed over to research centres, ONCB secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk told the Bangkok Post. The rest was divided up and sent to 11 other research establishments.
The Rangsit University launched its Medical Marijauna Research Centre last year. The centre is allowed to grow various strains of cannabis onsite. Another university in Korat just planted 3,000 cannabis plants for research.
In 2018, the Thai government passed legislation allowing marijuana research for medical purposes. If any cannabis researchers are interested in using the confiscated marijuana, Termsrisuk said they just need to make a proposal to the Food and Drugs Administration or his office. While the government seems to be more cannabis-friendly, growing and trafficking marijuana is still illegal.
Just in the past month, police have seized hundreds of kilograms of illegal marijuana worth millions. A woman was arrested with 200 kilograms of dried marijuana yesterday in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Last month, police seized 400 kilograms of marijuana from members of a drug syndicate following a mysterious leader known as “Jae Saigon,” or “sister on the merit path.”
A man in Eastern Thailand was arrested for allegedly growing 1,200 cannabis plants a few weeks ago, and last week a man was arrested for allegedly growing 1,000 cannabis plants in a Bangkok warehouse for the illegal marijuana delivery service “Heaven Herb.”
Siam Legal says that cannabis production or importation has a fine of 200,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht and up to 15 years in prison.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Xinhua | Siam LegalKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thailand activists hold online Black Lives Matter protest
While the US is on the complete opposite side of of the world, some in Thailand joined an online protest yesterday on the Zoom video-conferencing software. Reuters says 300 Thais and foreigners joined the digital call for justice for George Floyd, a black American who died at the end of May after being pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.
Protesters couldn’t take to the streets due to restrictions imposed by the emergency decree in Thailand and social distancing measures, so they did what they could online. The event, promoted by the unofficial group Supporters of Black Lives Matter in Bangkok, had a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to represent the time Mr. Floyd was pinned under the officer’s knee before he died.
Activists held up their arms, their hands in a fist. Dozens of videos showed everyone doing the same. One wrote “I can’t breathe” on their arms, the last words Floyd said before he died.
“Everyone has hopes, everyone has dreams, everyone bleeds red, you know. It’s crazy that they still have this in 2020 when in 1963, that was when Martin Luther King did his freedom speech.”
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
An inspection of Bangkok massage shops has revealed that some premises are being too lax in their implementation of mandatory hygiene measures. The restrictions were introduced by the Government’s Covid-19 task force as massage shops were given the go-ahead to reopen at the beginning of June.
However, checks carried out yesterday at several massage shops in the Bang Sue area of the capital have revealed several infractions, including staff not wearing the required face shields and shops not displaying the QR code customers must use to scan in and out of the premises. The QR code links to the Government’s Thai Chana website, launched to facilitate contact tracing. Many shops were also not carrying out temperature checks, despite a mandatory requirement to prevent customers with a fever from being admitted.
Other rules in place as part of the conditions for reopening include the wearing of masks at all times for both staff and customers, limiting massages to a maximum of 2 hours’ duration, and not permitting customers to wait inside the shop or to arrive without an advance booking.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Supermarket delivery staff go the extra mile for bedridden customer in Bangkok
Every little bit helps…
Social media users in Thailand are praising a group of supermarket employees who went the extra mile while delivering groceries to a bedridden customer in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Tesco Lotus shared pictures on its Facebook page of delivery staff who took it upon themselves to clean the elderly woman’s home and garden after learning that she was bedridden and unable to do any housework. They then went a step further and gave her money to buy other items she might need.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Covid-19 crisis has left many Thai citizens facing unprecedented hardship but has also brought out the best in many people, both Thai and foreign, who have rallied to help those in need. In its Facebook post, Tesco Lotus says the delivery workers decided to help the woman when they realised she was confined to bed.
“After the group learned that the woman could not walk or do any chores, they offered to clean her house as well as the perimeter area. They also donated money to buy food and other necessary items for the woman.”
Nation Thailand reports that news of the employees’ good deed quickly took off on social media, with the post being “liked” over 20,000 times and shared by over 1,000 people so far. Netizens praised the kindness of the workers, citing it as an example of how Thai people help each other when times are hard.
There has been an increase in home delivery options for both supermarkets and restaurants, initially brought about by lockdowns and restrictions that shuttered many businesses, encouraging people to stay home. But even with shops and restaurants open again, the home delivery option continues to be a convenient and popular choice among customers.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Music supergroup BTS donated $1 million to ‘Black Lives Matter’. Their fans responded.
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 8
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Policeman survives fall from roof in northern Thailand
Thai Village official arrested for posting child pornography online
22 tonnes of seized marijuana passed on to researchers
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Police officer faces scrutiny after flying helicopter onto temple grounds
Thailand activists hold online Black Lives Matter protest
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
Supermarket delivery staff go the extra mile for bedridden customer in Bangkok
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs
Khon Kaen Hospital director faces ‘kickback’ probe
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Top 5 hospitals in Bangkok for 2020
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
No date for resumption of international arrivals: PM
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
Major makeover proposed for Pattaya’s Walking Street
Bangkok braces for Black Lives Matter rally
Pattaya mayor responds to video showing black water gushing into the sea next to Walking Street
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
As Thailand’s beaches reopen, crowds flock back
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
Developers need to clear stock, heavy discounting in property market
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
- Business3 days ago
Bars, massage parlours may be be allowed to reopen in Phase 4
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai schools prepare for nationwide reopening July 1
- Business3 days ago
Electricity discount has been switched off
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested after hacking bank account of nearly 400,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
- Business3 days ago
Former senior prosecutor says Thai Airways rehab plan will unveil extensive corruption
Jim Reid
June 8, 2020 at 4:10 pm
That is great news at least its not been destroyed it can be turned into medication to help people with cancer and other illnesses. Its great to see the Thai government been constructive 20 out of 10 people.