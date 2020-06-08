7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
This morning Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 7 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19. All 7 were reported as Thai nationals who were recently repatriated from aboard.
Today marks the second week, with no new cases of Covid-19 transmitted locally. The Thai Government, however, says their current target is to reach a full 2 virus incubation periods – 28 days – with no cases spread locally until they feel secure in the country’s lack of asymptomatic carriers.
Thailand has a total of 3,119 cases since the start of the Covid-19 breakout with 2,973 of those fully recovered and released from hospitals. 88 are under treatment, the country’s death toll remains at 58.
Of the 7 cases…
• 2 students aged 28 year old, who returned from Pakistan. The students arrived in Thailand on the June 6 and were found with the virus when they arrived.
• 3 masseuses, aged 39-42, and an 11 year old student who had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 2, and was found with the virus on a second test on June 5.
• a 37 year old woman who came home from the US on June 1 and was found with the virus on the second test on June 5.
Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has passed 7 million, increasing by 100,000 in the past 24 hours, with around 400,000 deaths. Ranking number 1 according to Worldometer.com is the US with more than 2 million infections, 1.4 million more than Brazil ranking number 2.
Worldwide, the number of new cases continues to increase with little flattening of the curve.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
An inspection of Bangkok massage shops has revealed that some premises are being too lax in their implementation of mandatory hygiene measures. The restrictions were introduced by the Government’s Covid-19 task force as massage shops were given the go-ahead to reopen at the beginning of June.
However, checks carried out yesterday at several massage shops in the Bang Sue area of the capital have revealed several infractions, including staff not wearing the required face shields and shops not displaying the QR code customers must use to scan in and out of the premises. The QR code links to the Government’s Thai Chana website, launched to facilitate contact tracing. Many shops were also not carrying out temperature checks, despite a mandatory requirement to prevent customers with a fever from being admitted.
Other rules in place as part of the conditions for reopening include the wearing of masks at all times for both staff and customers, limiting massages to a maximum of 2 hours’ duration, and not permitting customers to wait inside the shop or to arrive without an advance booking.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Supermarket delivery staff go the extra mile for bedridden customer in Bangkok
Every little bit helps…
Social media users in Thailand are praising a group of supermarket employees who went the extra mile while delivering groceries to a bedridden customer in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. Tesco Lotus shared pictures on its Facebook page of delivery staff who took it upon themselves to clean the elderly woman’s home and garden after learning that she was bedridden and unable to do any housework. They then went a step further and gave her money to buy other items she might need.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Covid-19 crisis has left many Thai citizens facing unprecedented hardship but has also brought out the best in many people, both Thai and foreign, who have rallied to help those in need. In its Facebook post, Tesco Lotus says the delivery workers decided to help the woman when they realised she was confined to bed.
“After the group learned that the woman could not walk or do any chores, they offered to clean her house as well as the perimeter area. They also donated money to buy food and other necessary items for the woman.”
Nation Thailand reports that news of the employees’ good deed quickly took off on social media, with the post being “liked” over 20,000 times and shared by over 1,000 people so far. Netizens praised the kindness of the workers, citing it as an example of how Thai people help each other when times are hard.
There has been an increase in home delivery options for both supermarkets and restaurants, initially brought about by lockdowns and restrictions that shuttered many businesses, encouraging people to stay home. But even with shops and restaurants open again, the home delivery option continues to be a convenient and popular choice among customers.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Clearly violating social distancing guidelines, fans on Friday jam-packed in front of Major Cineplex at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall for an event to see two popular Thai actors. The cinema was ordered to close for 3 days for breaking the coronavirus prevention rules.
The cinema was hosting a meet-and-greet with actors Anan “Ying” Wong and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat to promote the new Thai drama “End of Love.” Photos of the event show hundreds of people crowded together with zero attention to social distancing.
Over the weekend, Siam Piwat, which operates the shopping centre, ordered the cinema to close for 3 days. The Bangkok Post said they also apologised for the “inappropriate” approach to social distancing. The Post says the violators of the coronavirus prevention measures could face legal action.
Cinemas were allowed to reopen on June 1, but with safety measures such as no eating in the cinema and social distancing between groups of moviegoers. Patrons also have to wear a face mask at all times. The Bangkok cinema will reopen on the Wednesday.
sam thompson
June 8, 2020 at 3:06 pm
What happened to the ‘fit to fly’ certificates that were supposed to be a prerequisite before being allowed to fly?