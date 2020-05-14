image
Connect with us

North East

University in Korat plants more than 3,000 cannabis plants

Anukul

Published 

8 mins ago

 on 

University in Korat plants more than 3,000 cannabis plants | The Thaiger
PHOTO: khosodenglish.com
    • follow us in feedly

The Suranaree University of Technology in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima) announced today that they have begun planting marijuana trees as part of their research on marijuana based medicines. A senior official at the university, Weerapong Pairsuwan, says that “up to 3,360 cannabis will be planted, with a harvest more than 1,500 kilograms later this year.”

“The plants will be used in researches to find medical and other benefits of marijuana, especially in the form of traditional Thai medicines.”

“This is in accordance with the government’s plan to develop marijuana for medical uses, and to improve the well-being of the public in a sustainable manner.”

University in Korat plants more than 3,000 cannabis plants | News by The Thaiger

Only qualified personnel will be permitted into the buildings, and any existing plants must be destroyed. Under the amended drug law passed in 2018, only a restricted range of practitioners are permitted to cultivate marijuana for research purposes only.

SOURCE: Khoasod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Kalasin policeman fired, faces prosecution for drunken sexual assault

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Kalasin policeman fired, faces prosecution for drunken sexual assault | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A senior police officer in northeastern Thailand is facing dismissal and criminal charges after drunkenly trying to grope a teenager. According to his supervisor, the police lieutenant allegedly “asked the girl if he could touch her private parts.”

Charoenwit Sriwanit, deputy inspector at Sahatsakhan police station in the northeastern Kalasin province, claimed yesterday that Uthit Onprasong confessed he had been drunk on duty and sexually harassed the 15 year old girl.

The offence makes him liable for criminal charges and disciplinary action. He will be dismissed and could face a jail term of up to 10 years.

Charoenwit quoted 56 year old Uthit as saying that he had been drinking at home on Monday morning when a colleague asked him to take over a duty shift at police station. At about 11am, a 15 year old girl arrived with her younger sister to pay a fine. They were then fined for failing to wear a crash helmet while riding a motorcycle.

The chief of Kalasin police says interrogation and surveillance camera footage revealed that Uthit brought the 15 year old to an upper-floor room, barred the door and asked to touch her private parts. The Bangkok Post reports Uthit has been transferred to Kalasin police headquarters pending prosecution.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

A 16 year old girl has now come forward in Mukdahan school rape case

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

A 16 year old girl has now come forward in Mukdahan school rape case | The Thaiger

Three of the teachers, suspected in a gang rape case against a 14 year old girl at a school in Mukdahan province in Thailand’s northeast are now likely to face charges for the sexual assault of a 16 year old student as well. The teenager has been placed into the custody of the ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Both victims were reportedly raped on a number of occasions over a one-year period starting in March 2019.

The public school has suspended 5 teachers who stand accused of repeated sexual assaults against the 14 year old girl. The 3 teachers facing additional charges are Wipoj Saensuk, Anupap Banjong and Yutthana Phuthanonnok.

Chana Summat, director from the Obec-Student Protection and Rescue Centre, says that the teachers had not yet been found guilty of rape but they had been dismissed according to procedures.

The 16 year old victim, from the same school, is acting as a witness in the first gang rape case against the younger student. She told police that she had been raped by some of the suspects accused in the other case. Investigating police say the information provided corroborated that given by the younger victim.

A child psychologist, looking after the girl’s welfare, says she has been given sedatives and psychological counselling.

“While the girl does not come from a poor family, her parents are divorced.”

Police learned that the teachers allegedly threatened to make the girl repeat classes if she refused to have sex with them. The girl dared not tell anyone about the incidents until her grandmother learned about them.

The alleged gang rape case sparked national outrage when the grandmother of the 14 year old girl filed a criminal complaint last week. So far, police had pressed charges against five teachers and two male alumni. All have denied the charges against them. The suspects surrendered to police and were sent to court, where they were released on bail of 200,000 baht each pending further investigation.

Police investigators scoured four sites connected with the alleged crimes including the school gym, the volleyball court, the teacher rooms and their private residences. Investigators report they had recovered used condoms and a number of empty liquor bottles.

He said the police are prepared to take the victims and witnesses into protective custody in the event of witness intimidation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT

Anukul

Published

3 days ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Orange Smile

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…

• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.

• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport

• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai

• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi

The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.

For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.

SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending