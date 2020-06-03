Crime
Chinese man arrested with 1,000 cannabis plants, involved in ‘Heaven Herb’ illegal business
Police arrested a man yesterday for growing 1,000 cannabis plants in a Bangkok warehouse and selling it online through a service called “Heaven Herb.” 41 year old Wu Ding Bin, from China, grew “organic cannabis of foreign varieties.” Police say the foreign strains are priced up to 700,000 baht per kilogram.
“Heaven Herb” marijuana was sold and delivered through a Line app chat group which already has around 6,000 members, according to police. Drug dealers were disguised as Grab and Food Panda motorcycle drivers to deliver the marijuana. During May, Bangkok police arrested 12 men involved in the illicit business in raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya, also finding hallucinogenic mushrooms, dried marijuana and cannabis plants.
Police gained information on the Chinese man after an arrest from one of the raids where a Chinese man in the same building in the Prawet district was growing around 300 cannabis plants. Bin denied that he was involved at the time and said he was” just an electrician”, but police say surveillance footage shows Bin frequenting the warehouse. Police revealed that Bin is in Thailand on a student visa to learn Muay Thai.
Rent for the warehouse is 40,000 baht, but the electricity costs for the cannabis production are even higher – 70,000 to 100,000 baht per month.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Coconuts Bangkok | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment
A former boxer recently released from custody for drug trafficking charges claims he was wrongfully imprisoned and is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence he had been wrongfully imprisoned for 14 months. Now he’s demanding justice and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.
Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon was a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion. The title was stripped from him after he was arrested in 2018 at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on his way to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of involvement with an operation to smuggle and sell more than 3 million methamphetamine pills.
Wirotesunobon was incarcerated for 14 months, but was acquitted and released last week. The only thing that linked him to the crime, he says, is that a car he sold to a dealership was used by people in involved in the drug smuggling operation. The car was sold in 2015. Others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
A Thai man has shot his best friend in Bangkok over the weekend after he found out his friend had an affair with his ex-wife. The 34 year old man, reported as ‘Paratkorn’, found photos of his wife and friend, 31 year old Pongsitthat. In a fit of rage, he shot and injured Pongsitthat.
Police say Paratkorn has a history of violence. He spent 6 years in prison for attempted murder and had also been arrested for drug and gun related charges. During Paratkorn’s time in prison, his friend stepped in to help out his wife and daughter, and ended up having an affair with Paratkorn’s wife.
Paratkorn shot at his friend who was sitting in his car at the time. Bullets hit his face and arm, injuring Pongsitthat. Another bullet hit a cafe, but no one else was injured. As of yesterday, Paratkorn has not been arrested and the Bang Khen Police Station are tracking him down.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury
Private state quarantine options are available for those returning to Thailand and willing to pay a hefty price. The 14 day quarantine is required for everyone re-entering the country to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, but there are more luxurious options from hotels that have passed the test from the public health and defence ministries.
Around 90 guests so far have opted for the their mandatory quarantine at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit. The hotel says they have received hundreds of enquiries about the alternative state quarantine service. The hotel is selling its quarantine package for 32,000 baht per person (for 14 days) which includes 3 meals a day. They are parenting with the Sukhumvit Hospital to provide, if needed, free ambulance service, coronavirus testing and a video call consolation with a doctor.
PHOTO: A room at the Qui Hotel, a step up from the state quarantine facilities
But Qiu Hotel is cheap compared to other alternative quarantine services. Other hotels include Movenpick Wellness BDMS Resort Hotel, Grand Richmond Hotel, Royal Benja Hotel and the Idle Residence. Prices at these venues range from 45,000 – 60,000 baht for a two week quarantine stay, according to hotels’ Facebook pages.
Foreigners with work permits or permission from the labour ministry are allowed to enter the country, but they need health insurance, a health certificate and also need to be in quarantine for 2 weeks. They also need to be able to find flights to return to Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
" Alternative State Quarantine "by Qiu Hotel and Sukumvit Hospitalท่านสามารถตรวจสอบรายชื่อโรงแรมทางเลือกสำหรับการกักตัวได้ทาง www.hsscovid.com หรือ https://www.naewna.com/local/490404
Posted by Qiu Hotel on Saturday, 2 May 2020
4 metre python caught after eating school’s pets
PM says Thailand needs to guard against easing lock-down too early
Chinese man arrested with 1,000 cannabis plants, involved in ‘Heaven Herb’ illegal business
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws
Chemical ban now in effect, farmers say they have few alternatives
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 2, 2020
100,000 More Covid-19 tests to be conducted by the end of June
Thai netizens in stitches over 158,000 baht Gucci “Granny” dress
National Covid-19 figures with 1 additional death (June 2)
National poll says mental health problems on the rise
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
Government denies any link between contact-tracing app and spam messages
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
- Crime3 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
- Crime4 days ago
Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal
- Pattaya3 days ago
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine