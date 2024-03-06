A night of recognition and networking at the Thaiger Top Shelf Club Awards ceremony

The Thaiger is thrilled to announce the upcoming Thaiger Top Shelf Club Awards, a prestigious evening dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements within the cannabis industry. Set against the vibrant backdrop of High Garden by Four Twenty, Bangkok, this event promises an unforgettable night of celebration, networking, and industry insights, starting at 7.00 PM this Friday, March 8 and continuing into the night.

Awards presentation and industry insights

Following the reception, the Thaiger Top Shelf Club Awards Ceremony will take place from 7.30 PM to 8.30 PM. The awards will spotlight achievements across five key categories: Innovation in Cultivation, Sustainability in Growth Operations, Outstanding Cannabis Retailer, Best Consumer Education Program, and the Community Impact Award. Each category has been carefully selected to highlight the diverse talents and contributions within the cannabis community. Winners will share their insights and experiences in brief acceptance speeches, offering valuable learning opportunities for all attendees.

The festivities commence with a Welcome Reception at 7:00 PM, featuring the engaging “Strain Guess” activity. Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and a mystery cannabis strain sample, challenging them to discern its characteristics or effects. This icebreaker aims to spark conversations and share knowledge about the diverse world of cannabis strains.

Thaiger Top Shelf Club Awards ceremony itinerary summary

7.00 PM – 7.30 PM: Welcome Reception with “Strain Guess” activity:

Guests mingle, enjoy welcome drinks, and participate in a fun, educational activity to identify a mystery cannabis strain. This icebreaker sparks conversation and knowledge sharing.



7.30 PM – 8.30 PM: Thaiger Top Shelf Club Awards Ceremony:

The ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements across five key categories: Innovation in Cultivation Sustainability Outstanding Retail Education Community Impact Winners deliver insightful acceptance speeches, sharing their experiences and valuable knowledge with the audience.



8.30 PM – 9.00 PM: Keynote Address:

A prominent figure from the cannabis industry delivers a thought-provoking address. The speaker explores the future of cannabis, discussing trends, legal advancements, and the importance of community and innovation in shaping the industry’s path forward.



Networking and interactive activities

Post-keynote, the event transitions into the “Bud & Connect” Networking Hour from 9 PM to 10 PM. This segment includes the “Cannabis Connoisseur” guided tasting session, offering an educational journey through various cannabis strains, their cultivation methods, and effects, adhering strictly to local regulations and focusing on appreciation and education.

The “Flower Power” Speed Networking activity from 10 PM to 10.30 PM provides a structured opportunity for attendees to share their business interests and explore potential collaborations, emphasizing the central role of cannabis flowers.

Evening entertainment and relaxation

The night concludes with a DJ set from 10.30 PM onwards, offering a mix of musical genres to suit all tastes. Lounge areas will be available for more intimate conversations, alongside a “Chill Out” zone for those seeking a quieter space. Throughout the evening, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be provided to ensure a comfortable and inclusive environment for all guests.

The Thaiger encourages facilitating real-time connections and sharing experiences, further enhancing the networking opportunities available on this special night. Allow yourself to be ushered into the achievements of the current cannabis industry and the future with Thaiger Top Shelf Club.