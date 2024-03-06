Danger of LSD death stamps in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) sounded the alarm on the perilous rise of death stamps– LSD-infused blotting paper wreaking havoc on mental health.

Placed innocuously under the tongue, these vibrant tabs promise an initial euphoria before plunging users into a nightmarish realm of hallucinations, auditory disturbances, and warped perceptions.

Deputy Director-General of DMS, Pairoj Surattanawanich, underscores the sinister effects of LSD, a drug whose grip can last a staggering 12 hours, fostering self-harm tendencies and suicidal impulses within a mere 30 to 90 minutes of ingestion. The peril doesn’t end there, with the looming spectre of violent behaviour, physical assaults, and tragic road accidents haunting users.

Sarayut Boonchaipanichwatana, Director of Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT), raises further alarms, cautioning that overdosing on LSD could catapult individuals into a labyrinth of chronic mental afflictions like schizophrenia, depression, and relentless auditory hallucinations – a nightmare for treatment professionals.

With new narcotics prowling the market, these two officials implore teenagers and travellers to remain vigilant, advocating for informed decision-making and a steadfast approach to self-preservation, reported Pattaya Mail.

For those in need, help can be sought via the 1165 hotline or the PMNIDAT website, offering treatment across Thailand, including PMNIDAT’s Pathum Thani branch and Thanyarak Hospitals strewn across provinces and state hospitals nationwide.

In related news, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has issued a stern warning to parents as a new threat emerges in the form of seemingly harmless lollipops. Dubbed party lollipops or drunk lollipops, these dangerous candies have skyrocketed in popularity among the younger generation and partygoers, posing a grave risk to unsuspecting individuals.

In other news, an unnamed Thai police officer revealed that his superiors attempted to suppress a story about the arrest of a British backpacker for selling Category 1 drugs on a notorious island in Thailand. The British national was arrested on Thursday, February 29, for allegedly selling ecstasy and LSD to other foreign tourists at the Ecco Bar on Koh Tao island in the southern province of Surat Thani.