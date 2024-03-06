Brave pup Cola who lost legs in horrific attack begins new life (video)

Photo courtesy of ITV News

In a heartwarming tale of canine resilience, brave pup Cola defied the odds after a horrific machete attack left him two legs short.

Abandoned in a Bangkok gutter at just nine months old, his spirit endured thanks to a pair of specially crafted prosthetics, granting him the freedom to frolic once more.

Rescued by retirees John and Gill Dalley, founders of the Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket, Cola found solace amidst adversity. Gill, who shared a bond with Cola due to her prosthetic legs and her tragic passing from cancer, became determined to restore his mobility.

“Cola became Gill’s companion in adversity. Her mission was clear: to gift Cola the ability to run again.”

Returning to the UK with John, Cola’s initial prosthetics faced wear and tear. Yet, hope flickered anew when Stockport consultant Toby Carllson intervened, designing bespoke prosthetics to enhance Cola’s mobility.

“Cola’s resilience is unparalleled. Crafting prosthetics for him was a unique yet rewarding challenge. He’s an exceptional patient.”

John, refusing to leave Cola behind, witnessed his companion’s transformation.

“With his new legs, Cola bounds about like any other dog. These prosthetics breathe life into his spirit.”

At home, Cola hops with gusto, but it’s his walks along Yorkshire’s Hornsea beach that truly ignite his joy, reported ITV News.

“He runs, he plays, he’s just like any other dog. The prosthetics grant him freedom.”

With Cola’s new prosthetics promising longevity, John envisions countless adventures ahead.

“These legs are Cola’s ticket to a thousand more walks and endless joy.”

In related news, Happy Doggo and Soi Dog Foundation have joined forces to tackle Asia’s stray animal crisis head-on with a colossal campaign. Aimed at putting an end to the suffering of homeless animals across the continent, this ambitious initiative promises to revolutionise the fight against the stray population.

In other news, a Thai woman demanded a British man to apologise to her in public after he threw a glass at her in a fit of rage over a barking dog on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya last Saturday, March 2.