European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming | The Thaiger

A new law says that motorcycles manufactured in Thailand must meet the ‘Euro 4’ level of exhaust emissions standards, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. The Cabinet approved a draft of the law yesterday.

“This draft makes clear the government’s determination to solve pollution caused by motorcycles,” a spokesman said.

“Thailand’s emission standard is currently only at Euro 3.”

The regulation was announced by the Industry Ministry in January with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhausts by 50%.

“The cabinet expects manufacturers to improve the standards of their products before the law is passed in the future, as the announcement was made more than 9 months ago.”

Motorbikes are the most popular form of transportation around Thailand. There are an estimated 20 million motorbikes on Thai roads, contributing around 75% of the road toll. Honda is the largest manufacturer of motorbikes in Thailand.

