American fugitive remains on life support | The Thaiger

American fugitive remains on life support
The American man who escaped from a Pattaya court has not died, according to the director of a hospital in southeastern Sa Kaeo province.
Now Thai media are using the word “Coma!!” in their latest headlines. A doctor says 39 year old Bart Allen Helmus is in critical condition and remains on a respirator.
ER staff confirmed to the media Helmus is still alive, but simply noted… “His heart is still pumping.”
His 30 year old wife is also in serious condition after he apparently shot her in the forehead. Earlier reports said she was only slightly wounded, but she’s actually in a “grievous state”, according the hospital spokesperson.
Thai outlet 77kaoded contradicted and added to earlier reports, saying Helmus fired twice at police with a BB gun modified into a 9mm pistol. He then reportedly shot his wife in the forehead before shooting himself in the head, according to the Thai news outlet.
This was the latest confirmed details about the situation yesterday HERE.
The American, his Thai wife and a Thai accomplice escaped from the holding cells at the Pattaya Courthouse on Monday in a brazen escape. Since the incident police have issued 11 arrest warrants for accomplices they believe aided and abetted the three.
The other Thai accomplice is now in detention.
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
As one commenter rightfully said today, “more twists than the road to Pai”.
Information, and plenty of rumours, have been fast and furious in recent days in regards to the story of the American and two Thais who escaped from the Pattaya Court holding cells on Monday after stabbing a man and threatening staff with a gun. Some rumours have been published as ‘fact’ and later proven to be unconfirmed. We apologise for any inadvertent publishing of unconfirmed reports.
The Thaiger has scoured all main news sources in the past hour and been able to come up with the following ‘facts’, as best we can ascertain them from reliable sources.
The National Police TV network has posted photos of the arrest scene and report that the American, Bart Allen Helmus, shot his Thai partner and then pointed the gun to his head and shot himself.
Both were rushed to hospital. The condition of both can not be verified at this time. It is understood that both are currently under tight security at the Sa Kaew Somdej Prayuparaj hospital.
Mr. Helmus has been reported by Matichon Online to be in a coma and has not regained consciousness since the shooting incident. Matichon also report that his wife has been able to talk to doctors.
The gun used was a Kimber Warrior 25 Automatic Closed Pistol.
The other Thai fugitive, “Noi” Nilthes, is currently in police custody.
Police have issued 11 other arrest warrants in regards to this case. They are all charged with aiding and abetting the three escapees.
The last news about the guard, who was stabbed on Monday at the Pattaya Court holding cells, was that is recovering. No verifiable news has been published about his condition since that update a day ago.
These are the only facts we can verify through proper sources at this moment. We will continue to pursue more facts in this case.
In other news, a 20 year old, Warakorn ‘Mod’ Ditmalee, who is one of the suspects that assisted the three escapees, has reportedly been arrested by Pattaya Police for allegedly purchasing the knife and gun used in the escape at Pattaya Court. He is also alleged to have met the three fugitives at a meeting point south of Pattaya, and freed them from their chains. This was reported by The Pattaya Mail.
UPDATE: American fugitive dead after shooting himself before arrest
Correction: Earlier report said that the American fugitive shot himself, then his wife. The Thai partner is in police custody but was not shot.
The American fugitive, who shot himself just moments before being arrested by police in Sa Kaeo Province, is dead.
American Bart Allen Helmus had been on the run since Monday after escaping from a Pattaya court where was due to face drugs charges, along with his Thai wife and a third suspect, “Noi” Nilthes. Dramatic footage from the holding cells of the Pattaya Court here…
During their escape Helmus stabbed a court guard and Nilthes used a gun to get the keys to their chains. Their escape sparked a huge manhunt with hundreds of officers across three provinces.
From the beginning police believed the three would head for the Cambodian border. On Tuesday, police closed in on the group after discovering their getaway truck in an industrial park in Sri Racha. A second vehicle getaway car was found in Sa Kaeo Province Tuesday evening.
By midday Wednesday, police had captured Nilthes in Sa Kaeo, after he reportedly contacted family telling them he wanted to surrender. Less than two hours later, police had tracked Helmus and his Thai wife Wiset-rit to Sa Kaeo, on the Cambodian border.
With police surrounding the couple, the American Helmus threatened to kill himself. When police moved in, Helmus shot himself. He died a short time later in hospital.
It has been reported that, at the time of the confrontation, he told police that his wife was three months pregnant and they didn’t want their child to be born in prison.
Police say they did not fire on the suspects during the confrontation.
The three suspects were arrested in Pattaya three months ago with nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (ice), ketamine, a gun and 200 bullets.
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
The pickup truck used by three drug defendants, who attacked police and escaped from a Pattaya Court, has been located and seized in Chon Buri. Police have arrested two people suspected of helping the three escapees. The Isuzu truck was silver\white in colour, not bronze as originally reported.
Police found the truck at an industrial park near the home of Noi Nilthes, one of the three prisoners. A security guard at the park says a man aged about 30 parked the truck and placed a large steel cutting tool inside, then rode off on a motorcycle driven by a woman.
The other fugitives are 39 year old American Bart Allen Helmus and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit. Police say an accomplice picked up the three in another vehicle. From Pattaya it would be easy for them to try to sneak out of the country and police are watching possible escape routes.
Detectives are also seeking people who might have helped them in their escape, and have detained two suspects. The couple, identified only as ‘Max’ and ‘Orn’, left the truck in the industrial park with the keys inside. No more details have been revealed at this stage and the investigation remains fluid.
The Pattaya Court and police are investigating how the fugitives were able to get hold of the knife and gun used in their escape. A police captain was stabbed and a warning shot was fired to clear the way for the fugitives. The officer remains in intensive care but is expected to recover.
The American Helmus and his wife are charged with possessing a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a gun. The other suspect, Noi, is charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and a gun. The appearance in court was followed by the dramatic escape.
Police say the three now face five more charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of weapons. They warn that the suspects are considered armed and very dangerous and the public should not approach them but rather call the police if they are spotted.
