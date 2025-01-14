Best social media marketing tools to boost your online presence (2025)

Image by Urupong via iStock

Social media… so important for your business, yet so endlessly demanding. You’re creating content, scheduling posts, analysing metrics, and maybe even juggling multiple social platforms. But sometimes, despite all that effort, your posts barely get any reach, no engagement, and worst of all, no sales.

The good news is that just as social media has evolved, so have the tools designed to make your life easier. Below, we’ve rounded up the best social media marketing tools that can help you work smarter, not harder, to boost your online presence (and ultimately translate that into sales).

5 Social media marketing tools to boost your online presence in Thailand this year

The tools listed below are in no particular order or ranking. They are chosen by The Thaiger’s editorial team based on experience, research, and publicly available information.

1. BoostedByPeople

Best for: Businesses seeking authentic, high-engagement, trust-driven advertising

Stand-out feature: Leverages everyday social media users for 8x better engagement

Pricing: Free signup with a 200-baht credit included

If you’ve never had any luck with traditional advertising or you find it difficult to stand out online, BoostedByPeople might be the answer you’re looking for. This platform offers up to 8x more engagement than traditional ads by tapping into a resource more powerful than big-name influencers: everyday people.

Nowadays, trust in ads is at an all-time low. Interestingly, nano-influencers and regular social media users with smaller networks of friends actually generate more engagement per capita than influencers with thousands of followers.

Why? Because their connections are personal. When a friend or family member shares a post, it feels authentic, sparking more trust and action than a glossy post from someone with an unfamiliar face.

BoostedByPeople capitalises on this untapped potential, connecting businesses with these highly influential everyday users alongside targeted influencers and social groups.

Additionally, this social media tool lets you zero in on your ideal audience with precision. Want to target expats in Bangkok, beauty enthusiasts, or families looking for schooling options? BoostedByPeople makes sure your business is shown to the right people.

With its easy-to-use interface and free 100-baht credit for new users, BoostedByPeople is accessible to businesses of all sizes, from local cafés to big-city enterprises.

2. Hootsuite

Best for: Anyone juggling multiple social media accounts who wants to save time and stay organised

Stand-out feature: Schedule and manage posts across all major social media platforms in one simple dashboard with extensive analytics tools

Pricing: Start from $99 per month (for 10 social media channels) with a free trial of 30 days

If you’ve been working in social media marketing for a while, you’re probably already familiar with Hootsuite. And in 2025, it will continue to be a great social media tool to boost your online presence.

Although it’s pretty expensive, Hootsuite truly has it all. You can use the platform to schedule and publish your social media posts, as well as identify the best times to post to reach your target audience.

In addition, Hootsuite allows you to manage all your messages and comments in one place, check your analytics without jumping between platforms, and basically handle everything you’d expect from a social media management tool.

One of Hootsuite’s best features is the social listening tool. With AI-powered insights from Talkwalker, keeping an eye on mentions of your brand, trends, and industry topics is easier than ever. Therefore, you have a bigger chance to boost engagement, create more impactful content, and increase your chances of going viral.

3. Sprout Social

Best for: Larger businesses that want a powerful, user-friendly social media tool for managing their online presence

Stand-out feature: Comprehensive social listening and reporting capabilities that go beyond basic metrics

Pricing: Start from $199 per seat per month (for 5 profiles) with a free trial of 30 days

Sprout Social is a social media tool designed to help you efficiently manage multiple accounts, engage with your audience, and gain actionable insights all in one platform. It’s very similar to Hootsuite but geared more towards bigger companies, agencies, and enterprises that need robust features.

The social listening feature on Sprout Social is among the most comprehensive available today. You can track conversations not just on the web but also on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, and Tumblr.

If you’re into influencer marketing, Sprout makes it easy to find and work with the right creators while tracking how well those campaigns perform. Plus, its integrations with Shopify, Facebook Shop, and WooCommerce let you link your products directly in your posts.

Yes, it’s a bit pricier than some other options, but the time and insights you’ll gain make it a worthy investment.

4. Woorise

Best for: Businesses looking to create engaging campaigns and grow their audience effortlessly

Stand-out feature: Tools for giveaways, landing pages, quizzes, and forms in one platform

Pricing: Start from $23 per month with a free trial of 14 days

Want to engage with your audience in a creative way? Then you might want to consider Woorise. This social media marketing tool makes it easier for you to design campaigns like giveaways, quizzes, and surveys.

Woorise’s drag-and-drop interface is so intuitive that you’ll have a professional-looking campaign up and running in minutes, even when you don’t have a tech degree. Plus, the ability to build landing pages and forms and also accept payments means you can centralise everything in one place.

The stand-out feature has to be its all-in-one approach. While other platforms might focus on just one aspect, Woorise combines audience engagement, lead generation, and data collection seamlessly.

For instance, you can run a giveaway to boost social followers, use integrated forms to capture leads, and then analyse performance with in-depth analytics.

5. BuzzSumo

Best for: Content creators, marketers, and SEO professionals looking for insights into trending topics, competitor analysis, and social media engagement

Stand-out feature: Powerful content discovery and analysis tools that highlight what’s trending and why, with detailed metrics like shares, backlinks, and influencer reach

Pricing: Start from $199 for one user per month with a free trial of 7 days

Never worry about running out of content ideas if you have BuzzSumo. With this social media marketing tool, you can pinpoint exactly what your audience loves, what your competitors are doing, and which influencers can amplify your message.

BuzzSumo’s content discovery feature lets you track the most shared articles, blogs, and videos across the web, filtered by niche or topic. It’s perfect for brainstorming ideas or spotting viral trends.

If your business is working with influencers, BuzzSumo’s influencer search tool identifies the most relevant people in your industry. Moreover, this social media tool also has more historical data compared to its competitors. It provides content engagement insights from up to five years ago.

Platform Best For Stand-Out Feature Pricing Free Trial BoostedByPeople Authentic, high-engagement advertising Leverages everyday users for 8x better social media engagement Free signup with 200-baht credit Yes Hootsuite Managing multiple social media accounts AI-powered social listening and scheduling Starts at US$99/month for 10 channels 30 days Sprout Social Larger businesses and agencies Comprehensive social listening and reporting Starts at US$199/month per seat 30 days Woorise Creating engaging campaigns All-in-one tools for giveaways, landing pages, and forms Starts at US$23/month 14 days BuzzSumo Content creators and marketers Content discovery and competitor analysis Starts at US$199/month 7 days

If you’re serious about making the most of your social media this year, these five social media tools should be on your radar.