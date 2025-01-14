Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib’s home detention

In Thailand video news today, Alex and Jay bring you a roundup of significant stories from Thailand and beyond. From a dramatic catamaran rescue near Phuket to Thailand’s groundbreaking casino legalisation, the headlines cover critical developments and human-interest tales. Other stories include a tragic dental surgery incident in Chiang Rai, a viral pickpocketing case in Bangkok, and heartfelt tributes for a young diver lost on Koh Tao. Updates from Asia include Malaysia’s political disputes, Japan, the Philippines, and U.S. alliances, South Korea’s controversial presidential pay raise, and India’s Maha Kumbh festival showcasing its rich spiritual heritage. Stay tuned for detailed coverage and insights.

On January 13, the Emiray 888 catamaran sank near Racha Island, prompting a swift rescue of all 38 passengers by Phuket Tourist Police and Marine Rescue teams. The vessel, on a day trip from Chalong Pier, took on water 1.6 nautical miles from shore. Life jackets ensured everyone’s safety until rescue boats arrived. Authorities are investigating the cause.

A foreign man fell victim to a pickpocketing trio near EmQuartier mall in Bangkok on January 13. Captured on video, the theft sparked online outrage. Witnesses, including other foreigners, tried to help, and the victim plans to report the incident. Calls for tougher crime control in tourist areas are mounting.

A Thai woman in Phuket lost valuables after a night with a Polish man she met at a nightclub. After visiting bars and a hotel together, she awoke to find him and her belongings gone. The incident, drawing online criticism, highlights growing concerns about foreign-related crimes in Phuket.

Katesuda Buanark, 33, suffocated during dental surgery in Chiang Rai after an oxygen tube error left her without air for five minutes. The hospital admitted fault but hasn’t disclosed compensation details, frustrating her family. Katesuda, a breadwinner for her husband and young daughter, leaves behind a grieving family seeking justice.

Robert “Robby” Kinlan, 21, from Ireland, tragically died on January 9 while scuba diving in Koh Tao. Recently certified as an advanced freediver, Robby was living his dream in Thailand. Friends launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over €30,000 to support his family. Investigations continue.

On January 13, Thailand’s Cabinet approved a draft bill to legalise casinos, aiming to boost tourism and generate 120-220 billion baht annually. The plan includes integrating casinos into entertainment complexes, potentially creating 15,000 jobs. The bill now heads to Parliament for debate.

PM Anwar Ibrahim denied allegations of concealing a document allowing ex-PM Najib Razak home detention. Najib’s legal team claims the document is tied to a royal pardon. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal reopened Najib’s corruption case for review.

Leaders from Japan, the Philippines, and the US vowed to enhance economic and maritime cooperation amid China’s actions in the South China Sea. The nations reaffirmed their commitment to international law and opposed attempts to alter regional stability by force.

South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase despite being impeached for declaring martial law under questionable circumstances. The raise, which has sparked public outrage, comes as investigators plan another attempt to arrest him.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began in Uttar Pradesh, with millions taking a holy dip at sacred rivers. Held every 12 years, the event expects over 400 million visitors. PM Modi praised its cultural and spiritual significance as security measures were intensified to manage the massive influx.