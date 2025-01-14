Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib’s home detention

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
91 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand approves casino legalisation to boost tourism and economy, Malaysia PM denies concealing document on Najib’s home detention

In Thailand video news today, Alex and Jay bring you a roundup of significant stories from Thailand and beyond. From a dramatic catamaran rescue near Phuket to Thailand’s groundbreaking casino legalisation, the headlines cover critical developments and human-interest tales. Other stories include a tragic dental surgery incident in Chiang Rai, a viral pickpocketing case in Bangkok, and heartfelt tributes for a young diver lost on Koh Tao. Updates from Asia include Malaysia’s political disputes, Japan, the Philippines, and U.S. alliances, South Korea’s controversial presidential pay raise, and India’s Maha Kumbh festival showcasing its rich spiritual heritage. Stay tuned for detailed coverage and insights.

Advertisements

Dramatic Rescue at Sea: Catamaran Sinks Near Phuket

On January 13, the Emiray 888 catamaran sank near Racha Island, prompting a swift rescue of all 38 passengers by Phuket Tourist Police and Marine Rescue teams. The vessel, on a day trip from Chalong Pier, took on water 1.6 nautical miles from shore. Life jackets ensured everyone’s safety until rescue boats arrived. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Foreign Man Pickpocketed at Bangkok Mall Entrance

A foreign man fell victim to a pickpocketing trio near EmQuartier mall in Bangkok on January 13. Captured on video, the theft sparked online outrage. Witnesses, including other foreigners, tried to help, and the victim plans to report the incident. Calls for tougher crime control in tourist areas are mounting.

Related Articles

Polish Man Disappears with Valuables After Encounter in Phuket

A Thai woman in Phuket lost valuables after a night with a Polish man she met at a nightclub. After visiting bars and a hotel together, she awoke to find him and her belongings gone. The incident, drawing online criticism, highlights growing concerns about foreign-related crimes in Phuket.

Chiang Rai Hospital Error Leads to Tragic Death During Dental Surgery

Katesuda Buanark, 33, suffocated during dental surgery in Chiang Rai after an oxygen tube error left her without air for five minutes. The hospital admitted fault but hasn’t disclosed compensation details, frustrating her family. Katesuda, a breadwinner for her husband and young daughter, leaves behind a grieving family seeking justice.

Heartbroken Irish Mother Pays Tribute to Son Lost on Koh Tao

Robert “Robby” Kinlan, 21, from Ireland, tragically died on January 9 while scuba diving in Koh Tao. Recently certified as an advanced freediver, Robby was living his dream in Thailand. Friends launched a GoFundMe campaign, raising over €30,000 to support his family. Investigations continue.

Advertisements

Thailand Approves Casino Legalisation to Boost Tourism and Economy

On January 13, Thailand’s Cabinet approved a draft bill to legalise casinos, aiming to boost tourism and generate 120-220 billion baht annually. The plan includes integrating casinos into entertainment complexes, potentially creating 15,000 jobs. The bill now heads to Parliament for debate.

Malaysia PM Denies Concealing Document on Najib’s Home Detention

PM Anwar Ibrahim denied allegations of concealing a document allowing ex-PM Najib Razak home detention. Najib’s legal team claims the document is tied to a royal pardon. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal reopened Najib’s corruption case for review.

Japan, Philippines, US Strengthen Ties Amid China’s Regional Actions

Leaders from Japan, the Philippines, and the US vowed to enhance economic and maritime cooperation amid China’s actions in the South China Sea. The nations reaffirmed their commitment to international law and opposed attempts to alter regional stability by force.

South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets Pay Rise

South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will receive a 3% salary increase despite being impeached for declaring martial law under questionable circumstances. The raise, which has sparked public outrage, comes as investigators plan another attempt to arrest him.

Maha Kumbh Festival Begins: Millions Take Holy Dip in India

The Maha Kumbh Mela began in Uttar Pradesh, with millions taking a holy dip at sacred rivers. Held every 12 years, the event expects over 400 million visitors. PM Modi praised its cultural and spiritual significance as security measures were intensified to manage the massive influx.

Latest Thailand News
Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another Crime News

Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another

9 minutes ago
Child dragged by kite in Thailand&#8217;s windy paddy field (video) Thailand News

Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

17 minutes ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers Central Thailand News

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama Crime News

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics Crime News

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices Crime News

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago
Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video) Thailand News

Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video)

2 hours ago
NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach Crime News

NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach

2 hours ago
Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia Crime News

Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia

2 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University announces the &#8216;Future of Jobs 2025&#8217; Economy News

Chulalongkorn University announces the ‘Future of Jobs 2025’

3 hours ago
2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang Crime News

2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang

3 hours ago
Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok Events

Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car Pattaya News

Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car

3 hours ago
Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video) Crime News

Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video)

3 hours ago
Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident Crime News

Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident

3 hours ago
Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier Pattaya News

Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread Bangkok News

Something’s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread

4 hours ago
Irish diver&#8217;s mysterious demise on Death Island Thailand News

Irish diver’s mysterious demise on Death Island

4 hours ago
Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple Crime News

Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple

4 hours ago
Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius Thailand News

Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius

4 hours ago
Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault Crime News

Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault

4 hours ago
Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost Business News

Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost

4 hours ago
Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video) Thailand News

Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy

20 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
91 3 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

Related Articles

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago