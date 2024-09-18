Drive sales and impact with influencers & social users – no high costs, thanks to BoostedbyPeople.com

Image via BoostedByPeople

If your business finds it harder to stand out online, you’re not alone. Having a business in 2024 means you can’t afford not to have a strong online presence. However, many businesses are stuck in a rut, unable to find the right formula to make their efforts effective. Some fail to generate traffic at all, others struggle to convert their traffic into actual sales. And then there are those who try influencer marketing but end up finding it tedious, costly, and often with no return of investment.

But what if there was a way to increase your online presence effortlessly, engage with the right audience, and convert views into sales? Well, BoostedByPeople offers a game-changing solution. They recognise that businesses need a fresh and innovative approach to connecting with customers. That’s why they offer a way to cut through the noise and get your message seen by the right people, driving both views and conversions.

How can BoostedByPeople help your business?

As the name suggests, BoostedByPeople is all about using the power of real people to boost your sales. Rather than relying on ads, which can be easily ignored, tapping into the social networks of real, relevant people is proven to have a significant impact on sales. When they share your posts, your business gets seen, resonates with people and gains credibility. As a result, customers are more likely to trust you and take action.

With BoostedByPeople, you can connect with the right social media users and influencers who will immediately share your content with their friends and followers. This means you can quickly reach a wider audience without the usual high costs associated with influencers creating content for you. Simply put, it’s leveraging the power of word-of-mouth marketing in the digital age and that is very, very powerful.

What does BoostedByPeople offer?

BoostedByPeople is your one stop platform to help your business soar in the crowded online space leveraging influencers and social users.

Effortless content creation: You can create the content directly on BoostedByPeople that resonates with your audience. It is easy and quick to do. Targeted social shares: Choose from a diverse pool of niche influencers and everyday social media users who align with your brand or business. Ensuring you get your content shared by the right people, so it reaches your target audience through their friends and followers who read their posts. Cost-effective marketing: Save on high fees associated with traditional influencer marketing. With BoostedByPeople, you control your budget and content – meaning there are no expensive content creation fees influencers usually charge. Increased visibility: Amplify your brand’s online presence by leveraging the power of social shares. More shares mean more visibility as people want to read posts shared by friends and influencers. This is great for generating potential new customers. Better conversion rates: Targeted social sharing ensures that your content is seen by those most likely to be interested in your products or services see your content. But more importantly the power of the endorsement from the social user and influencer share is what drives the improved conversion. Therefore, you will be able to enjoy higher conversion rates.

BoostedByPeople also helps social media users

Aside from providing a game-changing solution for businesses, BoostedByPeople also offers a fantastic opportunity for social media users. It doesn’t matter if you have 100 followers or 10 million, you have a chance to connect with brands and get paid for promoting their products to your followers. You can even use BoostedByPeople to grow your own follower base.

Here’s how it works:

Join BoostedByPeople : The first thing you need to do is sign up and create your profile. Add your interests, gender, age, and location so they can match you with businesses that align with your profile. Get matched and share : After you create your profile, you’ll receive invitations to share posts from businesses that are relevant to your interests. Therefore, you’ll only share content that you care about. Earn money : Get paid based on the size of your following and the results generated from sharing business content. The more engagement your posts generate, the more you earn.

BoostedByPeople provides an innovative solution for businesses looking to increase website traffic and drive more sales. In addition to businesses, they also offer a unique opportunity for social media users to monetise their online presence by collaborating with their favourite brands and businesses.

Ready to get started? Signing up is quick and easy: visit BoostedByPeople.com and create a free account!

Sponsored





