Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
73 1 minute read
Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A video of a child being dramatically dragged across a field while flying a kite has rocked social media with calls for more vigilance from parents and guardians. The video was posted on TikTok by user@plai200737 yesterday, January 13.

The strong winds caused the large kite to pull the child through the dusty paddy field. Despite the unexpected force, the child held on tightly to the kite.

Advertisements

Kites are popular worldwide, typically flown in winter and summer. During winter, the wind blows from the land to the sea, while in summer, it travels from the sea to the mainland.

In the video, the boy’s friends can be seen running after him, seemingly trying to help but the child ends up with some minor injuries from the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The incident was not isolate. A seven year old Thai boy tragically lost his life after crossing a road while flying a kite in the Isaan province of Buriram on December 15 last year.

The fatal accident occurred on a rural road in the Nong Ki district of Buriram and was reported to the Nong Ki Police Station. Police officers and rescuers from the Nong Ki Foundation arrived at the scene to find the body of the boy beneath the rear right wheel of a tractor.

Safety measures to prevent such accidents include:

Advertisements
  • Supervision: Ensure that children are supervised by adults while flying kites, especially near roads or areas with vehicular traffic.
  • Safe locations: Choose open spaces away from roads, power lines, and obstacles to fly kites.
  • Awareness: Educate children about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and the potential dangers of chasing kites without caution.
  • Equipment check: Regularly inspect kite strings and equipment to ensure they are in good condition and do not pose additional hazards.

In other news, a man fell from a parasailing activity off the coast of Phuket, resulting in his death. The fall was reported to be nearly as high as a 15-storey building.

@plai200737

😂😂😂ลมแรงจัด#ว่าวดุ๊ยดุ่ย #ว่าว #ว่าวอีสาน #ว่าวอุบล #ว่าวสองห้อง

♬ วิ่งว่าว – คำมอด พรขุนเดช

Latest Thailand News
Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another Crime News

Tragedy in Isaan: Century-old tree kills teen, injures another

5 minutes ago
Child dragged by kite in Thailand&#8217;s windy paddy field (video) Thailand News

Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

13 minutes ago
Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers Central Thailand News

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama Crime News

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics Crime News

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices Crime News

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago
Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video) Thailand News

Thailand tackles plastic waste imports crisis head-on (video)

2 hours ago
NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach Crime News

NBTC suspends OPPO and realme sales over data privacy breach

2 hours ago
Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia Crime News

Elderly man found dead on Pattaya roadside due to hypothermia

2 hours ago
Chulalongkorn University announces the &#8216;Future of Jobs 2025&#8217; Economy News

Chulalongkorn University announces the ‘Future of Jobs 2025’

2 hours ago
2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang Crime News

2 missing Chinese women rescued safely from Myanmar scam gang

3 hours ago
Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok Events

Exciting meetup for language learners and educators in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car Pattaya News

Fatal crash on Bang Lamung road as SUV hits car

3 hours ago
Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video) Crime News

Pattaya man left homeless by mosquito coil fire (video)

3 hours ago
Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident Crime News

Tourist theft in Patong escalates to stabbing incident

3 hours ago
Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier Pattaya News

Belgian man scammed out of 8 million baht by female Thai soldier

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread Bangkok News

Something’s fishy: Farmers demand answers over blackchin tilapia spread

3 hours ago
Irish diver&#8217;s mysterious demise on Death Island Thailand News

Irish diver’s mysterious demise on Death Island

4 hours ago
Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple Crime News

Monk on knife and axe rampage wreaks havoc in Surin temple

4 hours ago
Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius Thailand News

Cold snap in Thailand: Bangkok dips to 16 degrees Celsius

4 hours ago
Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault Crime News

Former Thai inmate jailed for rape arrested for repeated assault

4 hours ago
Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost Business News

Thailand bets on man-made marvels for tourism cash boost

4 hours ago
Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video) Thailand News

Tragedy on Death Island: Irish diver found dead in hotel room (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand greenlights legal casinos to boost tourism and economy

20 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
73 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

Lottery hopefuls flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for lucky numbers

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

Pattaya panic: Turkish tourist tied, robbed in condo heist drama

2 hours ago
Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

Isaan tamarind vendor fined for nude model marketing tactics

2 hours ago
TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

TrueMoney denies pre-installing app on mobile devices

2 hours ago