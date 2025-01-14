Child dragged by kite in Thailand’s windy paddy field (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A video of a child being dramatically dragged across a field while flying a kite has rocked social media with calls for more vigilance from parents and guardians. The video was posted on TikTok by user@plai200737 yesterday, January 13.

The strong winds caused the large kite to pull the child through the dusty paddy field. Despite the unexpected force, the child held on tightly to the kite.

Kites are popular worldwide, typically flown in winter and summer. During winter, the wind blows from the land to the sea, while in summer, it travels from the sea to the mainland.

In the video, the boy’s friends can be seen running after him, seemingly trying to help but the child ends up with some minor injuries from the incident, reported KhaoSod.

The incident was not isolate. A seven year old Thai boy tragically lost his life after crossing a road while flying a kite in the Isaan province of Buriram on December 15 last year.

The fatal accident occurred on a rural road in the Nong Ki district of Buriram and was reported to the Nong Ki Police Station. Police officers and rescuers from the Nong Ki Foundation arrived at the scene to find the body of the boy beneath the rear right wheel of a tractor.

Safety measures to prevent such accidents include:

Supervision: Ensure that children are supervised by adults while flying kites, especially near roads or areas with vehicular traffic.

Safe locations: Choose open spaces away from roads, power lines, and obstacles to fly kites.

Awareness: Educate children about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and the potential dangers of chasing kites without caution.

Equipment check: Regularly inspect kite strings and equipment to ensure they are in good condition and do not pose additional hazards.

