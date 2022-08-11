Italian cuisine is easy to fall in love with. Nothing compares to the flavor of melted mozzarella or the calming aroma of bread, wine, herbs, and tomato for pasta or pizza. Fortunately, Koh Samui has a large selection of Italian restaurants. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top Italian restaurants on Koh Samui that offer more than just traditional red-sauce dishes. Each Italian restaurant in Koh Samui on our list are distinctive in their own right, but they all have something in common: high standards for quality, affordability, diversity, and mouthwatering flavor.

Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui

1. Duomo

Opening hours: Daily, 12:30 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 23:00

Address:60/33 Soi MontienHouse | Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

In the mood for pizza? Head to Duomo on Chaweng Beach. You’ll find some of the best pizza in Koh Samui in this Italian restaurant, which also offers a variety of meat and vegetarian alternatives. We especially adore their 4-Cheese Pizza, which is straightforward but complicated due to the layers of flavor.

In addition, it offers a variety of other foods like pasta (their risotto is a must-try), light salads, and cheese platters. In the relaxing atmosphere of the restaurant, diners can also pair their meals with a delicious wine.

2. Prego

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:30

Address: Chaweng Beach, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

You can find Prego, a wonderful Italian restaurant, in Chaweng, Koh Samui. They exclusively use top-notch, fresh ingredients to prepare their Italian food. In fact, they import the majority of their produce from Italy, giving their food an authentic flavor. Classics like the Burrata Cheese on Marinated Tomatoes are among the highlights in their menu. Furthermore, their selection of wood-fired pizzas is extensive, and the Roasted Lamb Ragu with saffron pappardelle and mushrooms is delicious. You can choose a sauce and four or more toppings to create your own custom pizza. The best part is that they are reasonably priced and served in generous servings while still being perfectly prepared with meticulous attention to detail. Finally, finish your meal with excellent wine pairings or the creamy joy that is Tiramisu.

The venue is contemporary, with dark wood furniture and a mosaic of pictures on the wall. In addition, the staff are friendly and attentive, providing a well-rounded Italian dining experience.

3. Pizza Del Sol – Italian restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00.

Address: 124/201, koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310

Another Italian restaurant in Koh Samui known for their pizza is Pizza Del Sol. This Italian restaurant is the perfect place for a casual meal with your loved ones because of its relaxed and cozy ambiance.

They make all of their pizzas from scratch and provide a range of flavours. Each has a fair amount of toppings and a thin crust that has a nice bite to it. The standard Quattro Formaggi and the Smoked Salmon Pizza are two remarkable specialties. Next, we suggest trying their light but delightfully salted bruschetta and cold cuts. Try the Chocolate Fondant with vanilla ice cream as a delicious treat to finish off your meal. It offers the perfect combination of smooth and bittersweet flavours.

4. Pepenero

Opening hours: Closed Sunday and Tuesday. Open from 18:00 – 22:00.

Address: 4/5 Moo 1, T. Maenam, Amphoe Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84330.

Pepenero takes great satisfaction in its superior customer service, warm atmosphere, and, of course, delectable food. They provide Italian food in Bophut with a focus on tradition. As a result, they provide home-style food, and their menu combines classic Italian recipes with comfort food. Here, the perfectly cooked lasagna and the Bruschetta with creamy burrata are fan favourites. They also offer vegetarian options, and they can even modify dishes to suit vegan diets. This Italian eatery consistently wows, so it is deserving of all the praise it gets.

5. Gusto Italiano

Opening hours: Daily, 13:00 – 22:00.

Address: 73/3 Moo 1 Fisherman Village, Bophut, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

The next Italian restaurant you must try in Koh Samui is Gusto Italiano. Located in the Fisherman Village of Bophut, the restaurant combines tasty Italian delicacies with incredible ocean views. The menu is full of supremely delicious authentic Italian cuisine with a contemporary touch. Their speciality is the fresh and stuffed “hand-made” pasta, so be sure to try one when you visit the restaurant. We have a soft spot for the Tagliolini alla Norcina, which contains homemade Tagliolini summer truffle and crumble parma ham.

Moreover, they also boast wood-fired ovens, so you can be sure to get mouth-watering pizza with crispy crusts and smoky flavours. Everything on the pizza menu is delicious. Even the relatively simple pizzas like the Margherita are exceptional in their fresh simplicity.

Want to explore more restaurants in Koh Samui? Check out our article on the top beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE