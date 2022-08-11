Travel
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Italian cuisine is easy to fall in love with. Nothing compares to the flavor of melted mozzarella or the calming aroma of bread, wine, herbs, and tomato for pasta or pizza. Fortunately, Koh Samui has a large selection of Italian restaurants. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top Italian restaurants on Koh Samui that offer more than just traditional red-sauce dishes. Each Italian restaurant in Koh Samui on our list are distinctive in their own right, but they all have something in common: high standards for quality, affordability, diversity, and mouthwatering flavor.
Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
1. Duomo
Opening hours: Daily, 12:30 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 23:00
Address:60/33 Soi MontienHouse | Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320
In the mood for pizza? Head to Duomo on Chaweng Beach. You’ll find some of the best pizza in Koh Samui in this Italian restaurant, which also offers a variety of meat and vegetarian alternatives. We especially adore their 4-Cheese Pizza, which is straightforward but complicated due to the layers of flavor.
In addition, it offers a variety of other foods like pasta (their risotto is a must-try), light salads, and cheese platters. In the relaxing atmosphere of the restaurant, diners can also pair their meals with a delicious wine.
2. Prego
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:30
Address: Chaweng Beach, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320
You can find Prego, a wonderful Italian restaurant, in Chaweng, Koh Samui. They exclusively use top-notch, fresh ingredients to prepare their Italian food. In fact, they import the majority of their produce from Italy, giving their food an authentic flavor. Classics like the Burrata Cheese on Marinated Tomatoes are among the highlights in their menu. Furthermore, their selection of wood-fired pizzas is extensive, and the Roasted Lamb Ragu with saffron pappardelle and mushrooms is delicious. You can choose a sauce and four or more toppings to create your own custom pizza. The best part is that they are reasonably priced and served in generous servings while still being perfectly prepared with meticulous attention to detail. Finally, finish your meal with excellent wine pairings or the creamy joy that is Tiramisu.
The venue is contemporary, with dark wood furniture and a mosaic of pictures on the wall. In addition, the staff are friendly and attentive, providing a well-rounded Italian dining experience.
3. Pizza Del Sol – Italian restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00.
Address: 124/201, koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310
Another Italian restaurant in Koh Samui known for their pizza is Pizza Del Sol. This Italian restaurant is the perfect place for a casual meal with your loved ones because of its relaxed and cozy ambiance.
They make all of their pizzas from scratch and provide a range of flavours. Each has a fair amount of toppings and a thin crust that has a nice bite to it. The standard Quattro Formaggi and the Smoked Salmon Pizza are two remarkable specialties. Next, we suggest trying their light but delightfully salted bruschetta and cold cuts. Try the Chocolate Fondant with vanilla ice cream as a delicious treat to finish off your meal. It offers the perfect combination of smooth and bittersweet flavours.
4. Pepenero
Opening hours: Closed Sunday and Tuesday. Open from 18:00 – 22:00.
Address: 4/5 Moo 1, T. Maenam, Amphoe Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84330.
Pepenero takes great satisfaction in its superior customer service, warm atmosphere, and, of course, delectable food. They provide Italian food in Bophut with a focus on tradition. As a result, they provide home-style food, and their menu combines classic Italian recipes with comfort food. Here, the perfectly cooked lasagna and the Bruschetta with creamy burrata are fan favourites. They also offer vegetarian options, and they can even modify dishes to suit vegan diets. This Italian eatery consistently wows, so it is deserving of all the praise it gets.
5. Gusto Italiano
Opening hours: Daily, 13:00 – 22:00.
Address: 73/3 Moo 1 Fisherman Village, Bophut, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320
The next Italian restaurant you must try in Koh Samui is Gusto Italiano. Located in the Fisherman Village of Bophut, the restaurant combines tasty Italian delicacies with incredible ocean views. The menu is full of supremely delicious authentic Italian cuisine with a contemporary touch. Their speciality is the fresh and stuffed “hand-made” pasta, so be sure to try one when you visit the restaurant. We have a soft spot for the Tagliolini alla Norcina, which contains homemade Tagliolini summer truffle and crumble parma ham.
Moreover, they also boast wood-fired ovens, so you can be sure to get mouth-watering pizza with crispy crusts and smoky flavours. Everything on the pizza menu is delicious. Even the relatively simple pizzas like the Margherita are exceptional in their fresh simplicity.
Want to explore more restaurants in Koh Samui? Check out our article on the top beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of the truth set for September 3
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
UPDATE: Sri Lanka’s exiled president allowed temporary Thailand stay, with conditions
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of3 hours ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Thailand4 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Economy3 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
OutDoor Activities2 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket