Phuket’s 5 most family-friendly resorts

Known as the most popular place for travellers in Thailand, Phuket definitely has a multitude of things to do. And, for families, it doesn’t disappoint as there are a multitude of activities for both the young, old, and every age in between. Thus, booking a stay at one of these family-friendly resorts is surely to help the entire family enjoy their holiday as these accommodations offer specific activities and amenities for kids.

5 Of Phuket’s Most Family-Friendly Resorts

1. The Slate

For a large scale, family-friendly bargain, The Slate is the place to be. Nestled on a strip of white sand, guests can sip on delicious drinks while taking in the sun. Furthermore, a complimentary pick-up service from Phuket International Airport will undoubtedly excite arriving visitors who are looking forward to a relaxing vacation.

The lobby itself reminds guests that they have entered a tropical paradise. Furthermore, with its private gate leading to the Nai Yang Beach, visitors surely will feel special. Here, the entire family can experience a bit of a far off destination, complete with fun activities for kids.

Facilities: Inner courtyard view rooms, pool view rooms, terrace, private parking, tennis court, fitness centre, golf course.

Pricing: 6,500 baht-37,000 baht.

Address: 116 Sakhu, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

2. The Village Coconut Island

The Village sprawls over the famous Coconut Island, which is just 5 minutes away from Phuket. Great for families, this resort offers free bikes, beautiful gardens and free cots. Extra childrens’ beds are also set at a low price as well as babysitting hourly fees. With a free shuttle boat for guests, taking a trip in the emerald green Andaman Sea offers an exciting getaway. After getting off the boat, visitors can explore Phuket’s amazing shopping scene, as well as its seafood dining.

Once back at the hotel, guests can kayak and bike around the island totally free. And, if Koh Phi Phi is on your bucket list, the hotel offers a direct boat service to the wonderous island among others. Phuket Town’s exciting nightlife is just 20 minutes away on the daily shuttle, where visitors can explore the many sights offered.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, beachfront, restaurant, bar, fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 2,600 baht-25,00 baht.

Address: 51/7 Moo 6, T.Koh Kaew, Phuket, Muang, Phuket 83200.

3. Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Lapping in luxury, this 5 star hotel is located right on Merlin Beach. However, it is also just minutes from the bustline area of Patong. Nature-curious kids will definitely enjoy the coral reefs for snorkelling and the resort’s own coral reef education centre. Moreover, kids can learn about butterflies in its very own butterly sanctuary. Kayaking, beach volleyball and batik painting lessons are also among the kid-friendly activities that the resort offers.

With plush bedding, modern TVs, large bathrooms, and balconies featuring a pool, garden, beach or sea view, families and couples will surely be accommodated. Business men as well, will feel comfortable working as the rooms include large desks and free WiFi. The Marriott also caters to those wanting to relax and stay around the resort, as there are 3 pools, children’s activities, a gym, and day spa.

Facilities: Breakfast, pool view rooms, sea view rooms, terrace, pools, restaurants, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre.

Pricing: 2,100 baht-4,300 baht.

Address: 99 Muen-Ngoen Road Tri-Trang Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150.

4. The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket (SHA Plus+)

For those who want to experience a resort with natural surroundings, The Naka Island is the place to be as it is easy to access boats, canoes and other fun outdoor activities nearby. The staff are great with children and there are a number of large family rooms, a kids’ club and tennis courts. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Naka Yai Island, Ao Po Grand Marina, Ao Po Pier. However, its immediate location is that of seclusion, complete with its own private beach.

Families can enjoy seeing how locals live, as rubber plantations are nearby as well as a small fishing village. Other activities that are family-friendly include kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, catamarans, and bicycles which are available free of charge.

Facilities: Free breakfast, library, kids’ club, spa, sauna, steam room, hot tub, fitness centre, massage, snorkeling, game room, dart board

Pricing: 4,600 baht-71,650 baht

Address: 32 Moo 5, Tambol Paklok, Nakha Yai Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

5. Holiday Inn Resort Phuket (SHA Plus+)

Located in the heart of Patong Beach, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is just a 15 minute drive to Phuket Town, where many shopping and activities can be found. Families here have activities on-site at their disposal, such as a kids’ club, movie room, Xbox 360 consoles, Muay Thai classes and umbrella paintings.

Moreover, there are 6 swimming pools on-site, including a kids’ pool with mini-slide. Also, guests can take advantage of the on-site fitness centre and 4 dining options to make the entire family happy. The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is a well-known, sure fire way for the entire family to enjoy a holiday with plenty of reviews to back up its reputation.

Facilities: Free breakfast, bar, garden, terrace, fitness centre, spa, pool, library, kids’ club, game room, tennis court

Pricing: 1,476 baht-13,046 baht

Address: 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Booking your stay at one of these amazing hotels will definitely make your family’s holiday more fun and relaxing. As they are known and respected for being kid-friendly, these resorts won’t disappoint families that are looking for appropriate entertainment. From canoeing to kayaking in the Andaman Sea, to enjoying a slippery waterslide in the kids’ pool, families will surely have fun just staying at these hotels when they need a much-needed break from touring the surrounding areas.

