Top 10 Must do Activities in Bangkok
Bangkok is a city that offers a diverse range of attractions and activities to enjoy during your stay. These activities cover a wide range of genres and interests, from sight-seeing at the Grand Palace or Wat Pho to visiting a market or watching a Muay Thai fight live. With so many options, it may be hard to choose. So, if you’re looking for something exciting to do in Bangkok, here are our top 10 activities to try.
Please note that during COVID, opening times for each venue may differ so please check before you make any plans.
10 Best Activities to do in Bangkok
1. Explore the Grand Palace
The Grand Palace is a must-see attraction in Bangkok and is one of the most popular places to visit in the city. Built-in 1782 under the reign of King Rama I, the palace is a symbol of Thailand’s ruling Chakri dynasty. At one time, the palace served as both the king’s residence and the headquarters of Thailand’s government.
Within the precincts of the palace lies the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), otherwise known as the most “sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand”. This temple consists of multiple buildings and to this day, hosts royal and religious ceremonies.
When visiting, make sure to set aside several hours of your day as the size of the grounds measures over 214,000 square meters. Finally, when outside the palace be wary of possible scams and only pay the entrance fee if you intend to enter.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm.
Pricing: 500 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Grand Palace, Phranakorn, Bangkok 10200.
Website: https://www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home
Contact Info: ticket@palaces.mail.go.th
2. Khaosan Road
Prior to Covid, Khao San Road was the first stop for budget travellers arriving in Thailand’s capital. It’s essentially a pedestrianized area consisting of bars, clubs, tattoo parlours, cheap hostels, street eats, cafés, and restaurants. Usually, it comes alive at night, when the bars spill out onto the street transforming it into a centre of dancing and partying. After all, have you truly experienced Bangkok unless you’ve shared a vodka and red bull bucket with friends at 3 a.m.?
Opening hours: 15:00 pm – 2:00 am.
Locations: Khao San Road Talat Yot Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200.
Contact Info: +66 2628 9068
3. Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market activities
Khlong Lat Mayom is a medium-sized floating market located on the outskirts of Bangkok. In comparison to the other floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak, it is a relatively local market that is a lot quieter. Thus, it is not as big as the others and you may only see around 10 floating vendors at most. In addition, there’s no way to explore the area on a longtail boat cruise, however, it is located near to Taling Chan Floating Market so it is possible to visit both on the same day if you want to experience varying types of floating markets in Bangkok. Finally, its main market is located on solid ground, offering the chance to sample a variety of fun sweets and fruits.
Opening hours: Saturday – Sunday, 8:00 am – 17:00 pm (closed on weekdays).
Pricing: If you choose to ride a long-tail boat there is a charge (if you haven’t already booked a tour), but there is no fee to enter the market itself.
Location: 15-30/1 Bang Ramat Rd, Bang Ramat, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand.
Contact Info: 02 422 4270
4. Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most well-known sights and most well-known temples. In summary, it is a “landmark temple of the West bank of the Chao Phraya river. It’s easily one of the most stunning temples in Bangkok, not only because of its riverside location but also because the design is very different from the other temples in the capital”.
Otherwise known as the Temple of Dawn, its golden tower is a picturesque sight during the day, but it is especially beautiful during sunset or at night when the temple lights up. To access the venue, take a shuttle boat across the river. We recommend you plan on spending at least an hour there to take in the detailed architecture, intricate designs and more.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 17:30 pm.
Pricing: 100 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600.
Website: https://www.watarun1.com/en
Contact Info: watarunoffice@gmail.com / +66 02-891-2185
5. Chatuchak Market
The Chatuchak Market first started in 1982 and is Thailand’s largest market. It’s located on the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak and is divided into 27 sections with over 15,000 stalls and 11,505 vendors.
This is a must-visit for those who enjoy shopping, attracting nearly 200,000 visitors a day (pre-COVID). You will find a huge assortment of goods for sale here, ranging from clothing, accessories, plants, animals, homewares, paintings and furniture all at an affordable price. Make sure to pick up a map before you head over to avoid getting lost and come early to avoid crowds and the heat. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at any of its cafes or restaurants, or alternatively, visit and indulge in the food from the hundreds of street vendors and food carts.
Opening hours:
Wednesday and Thursday (Plant section only): 7:00 am-6:00 pm
Friday (Wholesale only): 6:00 pm-12:00 pm
Saturday and Sunday (The whole market): 9:00 am- 6:00 pm
Location: Kamphaeng Phet Road Chatuchak, Bangkok.
Website: https://www.chatuchakmarket.org/
Contact Info: info@chatuchakmarket.org /
6. Cruise down the Chao Phraya River on the Apsara
A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect setting.
The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for those who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.
Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 20:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the night and the temples are beautifully lit up.
Opening hours: 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm. activities
Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.
Location: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.
Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara
Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284
7. Spend an evening at Nana Plaza
Nana Plaza is a red-light district and entertainment complex in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei District, approximately 300 meters from the BTS Skytrain’s Nana Station. It was originally built as a shopping centre and occupies a 3-story building complex. Within the vicinity are many gogo bars, brimming with Thai women looking to entertain. Even if you don’t want to participate in any of its activities, it is worth having a drink at one of its bars while watching the people go by.
Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 pm – 3:00 am Tuesday – Saturday, 20:00 pm – 2:00 am Sunday – Monday. activities
Location: 3, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.
8. Asiatique The Riverfront
Asiatique The Riverfront is a “large open-air mall in Bangkok, Thailand. It occupies the former docks of the East Asiatic Company and faces the Chao Phraya River and Charoen Krung Road. The complex opened in 2012 after an extensive renovation of the site.” Its location along the Chao Phraya River provides scenic riverside views and there are various historical statues such as the World War II bomb shelter and old sawmill that give it an antique vibe.
Here, you can shop at night markets and boutique stalls (over 1,500 shops and stalls in total) or eat at any of its 40 different restaurants and street-food joints that are all nestled within former warehouses. It also has other entertainment, such as theme-park rides and Thailand’s tallest Ferris wheel, the Asiatique Sky.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 am – 00:00 am.
Location: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120.
Website: http://www.asiatiquethailand.com/en/home
Contact Info: info@asiatiquethailand.com / 092 246 0812. activities
9. Stroll down China Town
Chinatown is one of Bangkok’s most vibrant and fascinating neighbourhoods. It is one of the city’s most authentic and unaltered areas and a great place for a stroll. In China Town, there are many activities to partake in. We recommend visiting Guan Yin’s vibrant shrine, Bangkok’s most important Chinese temple, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the hidden villa of Sou Heng Tai, and the vibrant street art murals found in some of its alleyways.
However, at night Yaowarat Road is arguably even better as hundreds of delectable food stalls and restaurants open up. If you visit during the holidays, you might be lucky enough to see a Chinese opera, which is a dying tradition but well worth seeing.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 am – 17:00 pm. activities
Location: Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district is the main artery of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Modern Chinatown now covers a large area around Yaowarat and Charoen Krung Road.
10. Watch a Muay Thai fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Muay Thai is Thailand’s national sport and is a “traditional Thai martial art that has become a popular spectator sport” with thousands of people tuning in to watch fights on TV. However, nothing beats watching Muay Thai live due to its action-packed nature and the tense atmosphere it creates. There are kickboxing stadiums all over Thailand, but the biggest fights take place in Bangkok, usually at the Lumpinee or Ratchadamnoen stadiums. Moreover, if you’re interested in betting, there’s typically someone walking around taking bets. activities
Opening hours: Open every Friday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm), Saturday (16:00 pm – 00:00 am) and Tuesday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm). Closed for the rest of the week.
Locations: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220. activities
Website: https://www.lumpineemuaythai.com/
Contact Info: contact@lumpineemuaythai.com / 02-282-3141 activities activities
These activities will keep you busy day and night during your stay in Bangkok. Thus, you’ll have no shortage of things to do on your next visit.
Top 5 temples to visit in Thailand
Thailand surely doesn’t fall short of featuring some of the most beautiful temples in the world. As Buddhism is the main religion practised by Thais, visiting temples is part of the culture. But, you don’t have to be a Buddhist to appreciate the stunning architecture and innate details adorning the temples. Travellers also find the temples to be a great photo opportunity and a serene experience.
Temples, or wats in Thai language, can definitely be found all over the country but, be careful upon entering the temples as there are certain customs to follow in order to respectfully admire the landmarks of culture in Thailand.
5 Best Temples to visit in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s temples, listed below.
1. Wat Pha Sorn Kaew
This temple can be found about 5 hours north of Bangkok, and is known as the “Temple on a high glass cliff.” Despite its secret location, those who are travelling off the beaten path may wish to visit one of Thailand’s most strikingly beautiful temples. The temple was only recently opened to the public, as its construction began back in 2004. Clearly its colourful mosaic tiles make it sparkle like new as it overlooks stunning mountains.
The temple’s creators definitely didn’t leave a stone unturned when thinking of the magical vibes it could produce. 5 white Buddha statues stand in sharp contrast to the explosion of coloured mosaic tiles, making it eye candy for visitors.
Location: Wat Pha Sorn Kaew, 95 moo. 7 Khaem Son, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun 67280
Contact Info: +66 (0) 84 494 1262
2. Wat Phra Sri Sanphet
A must-do day trip from Bangkok, is that of visiting Ayutthaya. As the city was once the second capital of Thailand, it was made a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991. Additionally, the wats are some of the most iconic in the country. However, if you are only able to see a few, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet should be on your list. Located in the royal palace grounds, it’s bell-shaped pagodas definitely serve as a striking landmark.
Nonetheless, the small ruins surrounding the pagodas have their own place in history. The crumbled remnants are thought to be those of the old royal housing. The placement of the temples in Ayutthaya was strategic as the city became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce back in the 14th to 18th centuries. Additionally, it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam (Thailand was known as Siam previously), to prevent the attacks of warships and other nations. Its history and beauty is definitely a sight to see for those touring the nation’s temples.
Location: Ayutthaya – Wat Phra Sri Sanphet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya,
Contact Info: +66 (0) 35 242 284
3. Wat Pho
Wat Pho, or the ‘Temple of the reclining Buddha’, is the biggest and most ancient in the City of Angels, otherwise known as Bangkok. As it is famous for its 47 metre long, 15 metre high reclining Buddha in its main sanctuary. Thus, stopping here on your temple journey is surely an exciting photo op. And, if you are needing some rest and relaxation, the temple features a traditional Thai massage school on its grounds.
The entrance fee is 100 baht, however, the price doesn’t indicate the quality of sightseeing you will experience. Most who see Wat Pho, will remember it for a lifetime. Additionally, stopping at Wat Pho is quite convenient for those who are touring the capital of Thailand as it is located near other exciting attractions.
Location: Bangkok – 2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 22 229 779
4. Wat Arun
Wat Arun is clearly one of the most beautiful temples in which to visit. As it overlooks the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the Temple of Dawn doesn’t disappoint. Previously, it housed the reclining Buddha that is now calling Wat Pho its home. Wat Arun now features 5 towers, with 1 being climbable to tourists. Thus, the view at the top is indescribable as one can see the entire skyline of Bangkok.
As it is situated on the river, one can take a boat ride to get to the temple, taking in the sights along the way. Many restaurants are located on the river and can be an end of the day treat after enjoying the bright porcelain and ceramic tiles in which Wat Arun is constructed. The admission fee is only 50 baht, making the trip well worth it.
Location: Bangkok – 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10600, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 891 2185
5. Wat Phra Kaew
Known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Wat Phra Kaew is on the same grounds as Bangkok’s Grand Palace. Therefore, one can knock 2 sights off the list in a short period of time. The temple was constructed in 1785, when King Rama I moved the nation’s capital from Thonburi to Bangkok. Thus, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand.
In addition to its historical importance, the temple also features a model of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, the largest religious structure by land in the world. The entrance fee is a bit higher than most temples, at 400 baht per person, but it is surely well worth the price. Also, keep in mind the temple enforces the typical dress code for visitors a bit more than other temples, due its historical significance.
Location: Bangkok – Wat Phra Kaew, Na Phra Lan Rd, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 623 5500
Thailand’s temples are undeniably some of the most elaborate in the world, and paying them a visit can serve as an unique experience in your travels. Featuring ancient remnants of the past and the nation’s colourful history, entering the temples serves as window to the country’s fascinating culture. Tourists who exit from viewing these architectural delights, nonetheless, experience something that pictures alone can’t capture.
Top 5 Most Popular Tours in Thailand
Thailand is certainly a country with a lot to take in. As a result, there are so many landmarks and popular attractions to see. Tours are a perfect way to explore these sites without the worry or hassle of visiting these places by yourself. This is why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 most popular tours in Thailand, to give you a little direction before you start your journey.
Note that during COVID, tour availability may be subject to change and face masks will be required. Please be sure to double check before making any plans.
5 Best Tours in Thailand
1. 4 Island Speed Boat Tours from Krabi
On this island-hopping adventure, you’ll embark on the “Sea Eagle” speedboat to 4 tropical islands around Ao Nang. Have a swim at Poda Island, Chicken Island, and Tup Island, then visit Phranang Cave on Railay Beach to see the stalactites and stalagmites. These breathtaking locations are not only picturesque, but they also have some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world.
The day starts off at Nopparat Thara Pier, where your speedboat will depart at 9:00 am. After departure, your driver will then take you to multiple locations (listed above) throughout the day. At 11:10 am, you’ll indulge in a beachside picnic lunch until 1:00 pm. The island-hopping will then continue and you’ll finally return back to Ao Nang at 3:00 pm.
During the whole tour, your guide will provide useful commentary on the region’s ecosystem and history. In addition, travelling by speed boat will, in turn, give you more time to enjoy activities, relax and take in everything else these beautiful islands have to offer. In total, the duration of the tour will be around 6 hours of fun in the sun, exploration and sight-seeing.
Other features: This all-inclusive package includes an English-speaking guide, lunch, life jackets, snorkelling equipment, and round-trip hotel transfers.
Pricing: Prices start from 1,200 baht.
Location: This journey will leave Nopparat Thara Pier in Krabi at 9:00 am and return at 3:00 pm.
Website: https://www.seaeagletour.com
Contact Info: 084 067 9979
2. Northern Thai Culture Tours & Khantoke Dinner
On this tour in Chiang Mai, immerse yourself in the culture of Northern Thailand. Take in the scenery on a Mai Ping River cruise, keep company with a family on their farm, and gander at the handmade goods at an art gallery all with a friendly local leading the way. During the tour, you’ll get a sense of the region’s traditions and hospitality and later, board a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the ancient city of Wiang Kim Kahn’s temple ruins. Finally, finish the day with a Khantoke dinner in the style of a family gathering, complete with a performance by graceful costumed dancers. This tour is 13 hours long and thus will be a full-day adventure.
Other features: This tour includes an English-speaking tour guide, a peaceful morning cruise along the Mai Ping River, complimentary food and roundtrip transportation to and from your Chiang Mai hotel. Also, please note that a minimum of 2 people are needed for this activity to take place.
Pricing: From 6,874 baht / person.
Location: Wiang Kum Kam, Chiang Mai.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made on Hotels.com.
3. James Bond Island Excursion by Longtail Boat from Phuket
This tour will take you to multiple locations in Phuket where you’ll partake in activities such as sightseeing and kayaking.
Begin your tour by visiting Wat Suwan Kuha’s famous Monkey Cave. Here, you can explore the mountain’s many interconnected caves and pay homage to the temple’s gold reclining Buddha image. Next, the long-tail boat will navigate through the magical mangrove forest of Ao Phang Nga National Park. After this point, the tour will stop for a delicious lunch at a fishing village on Pan Yee Island before visiting James Bond Island, the set of the blockbuster film The Man with the Golden Gun. Finally, continue to Khao Phing Kan for a look at the beautiful limestone karst formations. Moreover, if you fancy, paddle around Talu Island in a kayak to appreciate the area’s beauty before returning to the pier. This tour is a full-day excursion, starting at 9:30 am and has a duration of 10 hours.
Other features: A guide, complimentary food and water, life jackets, transportation and basic insurance cover are all included in this tour.
Pricing: From 2,145 baht / person.
Locations: Pick-up and drop off is free from Patong, Kata, Karon, Kamala, Nakalay and Kalim in Phuket.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made through Get Your Guide.
4. Ayutthaya Day Tour by Bus & Boat
From Bangkok, this trip will take you to Ayutthaya, an ancient city and the capital of Siam. Your first stop is the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace, a palace formerly used by Thai kings and adorned with Chinese and European style decorations.
Following this, the trip will take you to the ruins of ancient palaces, where you’ll explore Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Mane, and Wat Lokayasutharam. Wat Mahatat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots, while Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.
At around 1:00 pm, ascend on the White Orchid River Cruise at Wat Chong Lom Pier. Enjoy a delectable Thai or European lunch on board, complete with desserts, seasonal fruits, coffee, and tea. Relax as you cruise along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, taking in views of famous Thai landmarks such as Wat Arun, the Royal Grand Palace, and the Rama VIII Bridge.
Best features: Included in this trip is: round trip transportation, free admission to all attractions, attentive tour guide, Thai & Western buffet, complimentary drinks (tea, coffee and water) and hotel pick-up if needed.
Pricing: 1,740 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will be picked up from their hotels in Bangkok and depart to Ayutthaya at 7:30 am by coach and return to Bangkok at 4:00 pm by river cruise.
Contact Info: Bookings for this tour can be made on Get Your Guide.
5. Half-Day Railway and Floating Market Tour
This tour takes you to 2 of Bangkok’s most popular traditional markets. First, board the train to the Maeklong Railway Market, which is noteworthy in that it is located on a working railway track. After some spare time for shopping, head to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and take a long-tail boat ride around the stalls. Throughout the trip, a local guide will be there to teach you about the culture and traditions of the area. The tour will be a half-day tour (1 hour and 30 mins long), so is a good choice for those who want a quick adventure.
Best features: This trip includes: transportation on a round trip basis, English-speaking guide, a longtail boat ride to the floating market and lots of excitement.
Pricing: From 1,024 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will meet and depart at 550 Sripraya Road, Mahapruetharam Sub-District, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
Website: https://www.bigcountryvacation.com/trip-detail/13
Contact Info: tour@bigcountryvacation.com / +66 (2) 234-7212
These are only some of our favourite tours in Thailand. Of course, there are many other tours to choose from. However, we hope we’ve given you some ideas in preparation for the re-opening of tourism in Thailand, whenever that may be.
Top 5 lawyers in Thailand
Finding a top lawyer in Thailand is often very important for foreigners as it can be the difference between a jail sentence or a financial nightmare. The Lawyers Council of Thailand is one organisation that can offer legitimate advice, in addition to pointing those seeking representation in the right direction. Personal injuries, car accidents, and business start-ups are some of the most common situations in which a lawyer’s expert advice and representation is required.
Apart from needing expert advice when going to court, expats often find it difficult to understand the legal process, with translation needs ranking at the top of the list of desired services. But remember to make sure your lawyer understands your needs and helps you navigate Thai laws with ease and accuracy.
5 Top lawyers in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s lawyers, listed below.
1. Siam Legal
Siam Legal is perhaps the most well-known law firm in Thailand for foreigners. With over 17 years of experience in providing legal services, the British and American-managed firm practises Thai and international law. Moreover, Siam Legal offers fast and accurate advice to those in difficult situations. As the company is large, it is sure to have more than 1 lawyer working on your case.
Translation services are, indeed, what makes this law firm popular with foreigners. As anyone needing help can simply message the firm, and expect to hear from them in just a few days. In addition, the firm has branches in 4 of the largest cities in Thailand. Therefore, it can be a reasonably convenient trip for anyone needing to speak in person. The firm’s staff are also warm and welcoming and experienced with even the most complicated court cases.
Main Areas of Service: local and international law
Locations: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket
Bangkok: Two Pacific Place Building, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, 10110
Website: https://www.siam-legal.com
Contact Info:
Bangkok: +66 (0) 840219800
info@siam-legal.com
2. CSBC Law Offices
Founded in 2004, CSBC is an international law firm that features a team of Thai and foreign lawyers who specialise in helping expats. The company is, indeed, popular with those needing legal counsel for personal injury or car accidents. Moreover, the company was created by 4 Thai lawyers, which gives them an edge over other companies that may not have the cultural and historical upbringing of Thailand. For those who clearly need efficient lawyers, the company strives to make the process as streamlined as possible.
CSBC offers other legal services apart from personal injury claims, but seems to know a lot about car insurance coverage and the legalities that can arise from health insurance not covering the full cost of injuries incurred from accidents. The law firm also is staffed with credible lawyers that have undoubtedly been registered with The Lawyers Council of Thailand.
Main Areas of Service: local and international law
Locations: Bangkok
14th Floor Sathorn Thani Bldg, 90/37 North Sathorn Road Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
Website: http://www.csbc-law.com/
Contact Info:
Bangkok: +66 (0) 2 233 6660-3
http://www.csbc-law.com/contact.html
3. Frank Legal & Tax
Looking for someone who specialises in taxes? Frank Legal & Tax is considered one of the best law firms for exactly that. Apart from having significant legal experience in the area, the firm can be accessed from anywhere, with a head office in Bangkok. Furthermore, the firm also focuses on other areas of corporate and commercial law. If you visit their website, you will, indeed, find that the firm offers services from small to large-sized businesses in Thailand and internationally.
The firm is made of Thai and foreign lawyers and is very quick at responding to your inquiries. Thus, any questions regarding the complicated Thai laws surrounding corporate taxes will be answered with expertise and understanding. Frank Legal & Tax is also an expert in corporate acquisitions law in Thailand and overseas and can help guide you when operating a business.
Main Areas of Service: Corporate and Commercial law
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
BANGKOK: Unit 1104, 208 Wireless Rd, Lumpini, Pathumwan, 10330
Website: https://franklegaltax.com/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: +66 (0) 2 117 9131-2
info@Franklegaltax.com
4. Harwell Legal International
Harwell Legal International can help you with all your legal needs in Phuket. It is one of the only all in 1 law firms in Phuket and is located in Chalong. However, The firm serves locals and foreign nationals from all over the world. Harwell, indeed, specialises in Real Estate Law, Intellectual Property, and Personal Injury among others areas. Additionally, the firm strives to help clients understand difficult cases while working closely with clients.
Thus, working together is extremely important to the lawyers at Harwell as they believe that is the best way to maximise results. Moreover, lawyers at Harwell offer cutting-edge services, with a compassionate tone. Placing your trust in Harwell to do the work efficiently and successfully will surely end up being the right decision.
Main Areas of Service: All
Locations: Phuket
Phuket: 9/37-38 Moo 9, Chaofa East Road, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130
Contact Info:
Phuket: +66 (0) 76 530 597
office@harwell-
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harwell.legal/
5. Juslaws & Consult
One of the best things about this law firm is that it, indeed, serves people from all around the world. As the firm specialises in offering services in Thai, English, French, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, and German, clients can feel understood when enlisting their help.
If you are still on the fence about finding the right law firm, Juslaws offers a free consultation to make sure both sides get accurate information before embarking on a legal matter. But, as it is one of the best firms in Thailand, you can be sure that it will definitely live up to its reputation. The firm has its main headquarters in Bangkok, but you can access their services from anywhere by simply visiting them online. Therefore, taking the first step is easy with Juslaws as they are compassionate about what they do.
Main Areas of Service: Immigration law, multilingual
Locations: Bangkok, nationwide
140 One Pacific Place, Suite 1905-1907, 19th Floor, Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
Website: https://juslaws.com/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: +66 (0) 952484292
inquiries@juslaws.com
We know how important finding a lawyer can be in Thailand. Whether it be for a personal injury case or car accident, the above lawyers surely can guide you on your legal matters. Additionally, these lawyers specialise in different areas of the law and can offer expert advice. If you are just starting on your journey for an attorney, take a look at The Lawyers Council of Thailand as it can help guide you, apart from our advice, on where to start.
