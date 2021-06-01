Top 10 Must do Activities in Bangkok

Bangkok is a city that offers a diverse range of attractions and activities to enjoy during your stay. These activities cover a wide range of genres and interests, from sight-seeing at the Grand Palace or Wat Pho to visiting a market or watching a Muay Thai fight live. With so many options, it may be hard to choose. So, if you’re looking for something exciting to do in Bangkok, here are our top 10 activities to try.

Please note that during COVID, opening times for each venue may differ so please check before you make any plans.

10 Best Activities to do in Bangkok

1. Explore the Grand Palace

The Grand Palace is a must-see attraction in Bangkok and is one of the most popular places to visit in the city. Built-in 1782 under the reign of King Rama I, the palace is a symbol of Thailand’s ruling Chakri dynasty. At one time, the palace served as both the king’s residence and the headquarters of Thailand’s government.

Within the precincts of the palace lies the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), otherwise known as the most “sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand”. This temple consists of multiple buildings and to this day, hosts royal and religious ceremonies.

When visiting, make sure to set aside several hours of your day as the size of the grounds measures over 214,000 square meters. Finally, when outside the palace be wary of possible scams and only pay the entrance fee if you intend to enter.

Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm.

Pricing: 500 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).

Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Grand Palace, Phranakorn, Bangkok 10200.

Website: https://www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home

Contact Info: ticket@palaces.mail.go.th

2. Khaosan Road

Prior to Covid, Khao San Road was the first stop for budget travellers arriving in Thailand’s capital. It’s essentially a pedestrianized area consisting of bars, clubs, tattoo parlours, cheap hostels, street eats, cafés, and restaurants. Usually, it comes alive at night, when the bars spill out onto the street transforming it into a centre of dancing and partying. After all, have you truly experienced Bangkok unless you’ve shared a vodka and red bull bucket with friends at 3 a.m.?

Opening hours: 15:00 pm – 2:00 am.

Locations: Khao San Road Talat Yot Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200.

Contact Info: +66 2628 9068

3. Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market activities

Khlong Lat Mayom is a medium-sized floating market located on the outskirts of Bangkok. In comparison to the other floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak, it is a relatively local market that is a lot quieter. Thus, it is not as big as the others and you may only see around 10 floating vendors at most. In addition, there’s no way to explore the area on a longtail boat cruise, however, it is located near to Taling Chan Floating Market so it is possible to visit both on the same day if you want to experience varying types of floating markets in Bangkok. Finally, its main market is located on solid ground, offering the chance to sample a variety of fun sweets and fruits.

Opening hours: Saturday – Sunday, 8:00 am – 17:00 pm (closed on weekdays).

Pricing: If you choose to ride a long-tail boat there is a charge (if you haven’t already booked a tour), but there is no fee to enter the market itself.

Location: 15-30/1 Bang Ramat Rd, Bang Ramat, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand.

Contact Info: 02 422 4270

4. Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)

Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most well-known sights and most well-known temples. In summary, it is a “landmark temple of the West bank of the Chao Phraya river. It’s easily one of the most stunning temples in Bangkok, not only because of its riverside location but also because the design is very different from the other temples in the capital”.

Otherwise known as the Temple of Dawn, its golden tower is a picturesque sight during the day, but it is especially beautiful during sunset or at night when the temple lights up. To access the venue, take a shuttle boat across the river. We recommend you plan on spending at least an hour there to take in the detailed architecture, intricate designs and more.

Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 17:30 pm.

Pricing: 100 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).

Location: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600.

Website: https://www.watarun1.com/en

Contact Info: watarunoffice@gmail.com / +66 02-891-2185

5. Chatuchak Market

The Chatuchak Market first started in 1982 and is Thailand’s largest market. It’s located on the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak and is divided into 27 sections with over 15,000 stalls and 11,505 vendors.

This is a must-visit for those who enjoy shopping, attracting nearly 200,000 visitors a day (pre-COVID). You will find a huge assortment of goods for sale here, ranging from clothing, accessories, plants, animals, homewares, paintings and furniture all at an affordable price. Make sure to pick up a map before you head over to avoid getting lost and come early to avoid crowds and the heat. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at any of its cafes or restaurants, or alternatively, visit and indulge in the food from the hundreds of street vendors and food carts.

Opening hours:

Wednesday and Thursday (Plant section only): 7:00 am-6:00 pm

Friday (Wholesale only): 6:00 pm-12:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday (The whole market): 9:00 am- 6:00 pm

Location: Kamphaeng Phet Road Chatuchak, Bangkok.

Website: https://www.chatuchakmarket.org/

Contact Info: info@chatuchakmarket.org /

6. Cruise down the Chao Phraya River on the Apsara

A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect setting.

The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for those who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.

Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 20:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the night and the temples are beautifully lit up.

Opening hours: 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm.

Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.

Location: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.

Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara

Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284

7. Spend an evening at Nana Plaza

Nana Plaza is a red-light district and entertainment complex in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei District, approximately 300 meters from the BTS Skytrain’s Nana Station. It was originally built as a shopping centre and occupies a 3-story building complex. Within the vicinity are many gogo bars, brimming with Thai women looking to entertain. Even if you don’t want to participate in any of its activities, it is worth having a drink at one of its bars while watching the people go by.

Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 pm – 3:00 am Tuesday – Saturday, 20:00 pm – 2:00 am Sunday – Monday.

Location: 3, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.

8. Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique The Riverfront is a “large open-air mall in Bangkok, Thailand. It occupies the former docks of the East Asiatic Company and faces the Chao Phraya River and Charoen Krung Road. The complex opened in 2012 after an extensive renovation of the site.” Its location along the Chao Phraya River provides scenic riverside views and there are various historical statues such as the World War II bomb shelter and old sawmill that give it an antique vibe.

Here, you can shop at night markets and boutique stalls (over 1,500 shops and stalls in total) or eat at any of its 40 different restaurants and street-food joints that are all nestled within former warehouses. It also has other entertainment, such as theme-park rides and Thailand’s tallest Ferris wheel, the Asiatique Sky.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 am – 00:00 am.

Location: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120.

Website: http://www.asiatiquethailand.com/en/home

Contact Info: info@asiatiquethailand.com / 092 246 0812.

9. Stroll down China Town

Chinatown is one of Bangkok’s most vibrant and fascinating neighbourhoods. It is one of the city’s most authentic and unaltered areas and a great place for a stroll. In China Town, there are many activities to partake in. We recommend visiting Guan Yin’s vibrant shrine, Bangkok’s most important Chinese temple, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the hidden villa of Sou Heng Tai, and the vibrant street art murals found in some of its alleyways.

However, at night Yaowarat Road is arguably even better as hundreds of delectable food stalls and restaurants open up. If you visit during the holidays, you might be lucky enough to see a Chinese opera, which is a dying tradition but well worth seeing.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 am – 17:00 pm.

Location: Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district is the main artery of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Modern Chinatown now covers a large area around Yaowarat and Charoen Krung Road.

10. Watch a Muay Thai fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport and is a "traditional Thai martial art that has become a popular spectator sport" with thousands of people tuning in to watch fights on TV. However, nothing beats watching Muay Thai live due to its action-packed nature and the tense atmosphere it creates. There are kickboxing stadiums all over Thailand, but the biggest fights take place in Bangkok, usually at the Lumpinee or Ratchadamnoen stadiums. Moreover, if you're interested in betting, there's typically someone walking around taking bets.

Opening hours: Open every Friday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm), Saturday (16:00 pm – 00:00 am) and Tuesday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm). Closed for the rest of the week.

Locations: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.

Website: https://www.lumpineemuaythai.com/

Contact Info: contact@lumpineemuaythai.com / 02-282-3141

These activities will keep you busy day and night during your stay in Bangkok. Thus, you’ll have no shortage of things to do on your next visit.

