Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand

As the relentless rainy season brings swarms of mosquitoes in and around homes in Thailand, one way to combat their existence is by using naturally repelling plants. Here, we have a list of plants that can help keep these Dengue Fever carriers at bay.

1. Rosemary

Aside from being a versatile and delectable herb, rosemary leaf contains oils that have been shown to ward off mosquitoes. As it is popular with those who grow plants at home, it is also easy to grow. It can do just fine in a window box or in your garden. It is also a great plant to have around as it is commonly used in food seasonings.

2. Basil

Despite the old adage that says you should consume at least one clove of basil per day for health, another reason for keeping basil on hand is that it repels pesky mosquitoes. Besides its smell, basil leaves feature compounds that can kill mosquito larvae before they hatch, which may help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home. Basil can also help to attract pollinators to help your garden grow and thrive. And, in case you needed one more reason to grow basil, it can make a delicious pesto. As it is one of the easiest herbs to grow, it is a great idea to have basil around your home.

3. Mint

Mint is another fragrant herb that is said to repel mosquitoes. As the active insect-fighting ingredient in mint and peppermint oil, is menthol, its biocidal properties also help control mites and other pests. It grows like a weed, so to say, making it one easy plant to have around. As it is a great plant for beginner growers, just remember to make sure you plant it in a pot first, as it can grow fast and spread. After it is grown, you can enjoy its repelling properties as well as its tastiness in many dishes.