Where to eat this Songkran in Bangkok 2024

PHOTO: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

It’s Songkran season, and you know what that means: a feast to remember! Whether you’re gearing up for a water-splashing frenzy in the heart of Bangkok or just looking to savour some scrumptious eats under the Thai summer sun, the city has a number of restaurants serving up special feasts for Songkran 2024. Below, we’ve rounded up the top 5 places where you can indulge in delicious dishes and celebrate in style.

5 Best places to eat for Songkran in Bangkok 2024

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

When: April 12 to 16, from 12.00 to 14.30 (brunch) and 17.30 to 22.00 (dinner)

Where: Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

How much: Start from 2,399++ THB per person

Gather your loved ones for the special Songkran Feast Buffet at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. They’ve prepared authentic Thai cuisine and street food favourites, as well as a range of international flavours to welcome the Thai New Year. This special menu is available for brunch and dinner, so you can come before or after the water fight!

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: April 7, 14, 21, 28, from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: The Living Room and Rossini’s, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

How much: 2,690++ THB (adult) / 1,600++ THB (teenager, 12 to 18 years old) / 1,400++ THB (child 6 to 12 years old)

Take your taste buds on a road trip around Thailand at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit’s Songkran Jazz Brunch Series. Each brunch showcases the unique flavours of four Thai regions, offering a different culinary adventure every Sunday in April. The journey begins in Central Thailand on April 7, followed by Northern on April 14, Northeastern on April 21, and Southern on April 28.

In addition to the Thai specialities, the chef has also prepared succulent seafood, premium carving meat, Peking duck, and a range of world-favourite delights. Plus, there will be Thai desserts, street food demonstrations, and, of course, music!

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong

When: April 13 to 15, from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: Flavors, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

How much: 1,412 THB net per person / 4,444 THB net for a group of 4

Songkran is truly refreshing at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong. Here, you can indulge in a wide range of summer delights, including the classic Thai dish Khao Chae to cool you down. Additionally, you can also feast on a selection of international cuisines that will take your taste buds on a world tour. So be sure to bring along your loved ones and a big appetite.

Chatrium Hotel & Residence Riverside

When: April 12 to 16, from 12.00 to 15.00 and 18.00 to 22.00

Where: Chatrium Hotel & Residence Riverside Bangkok

How much: 1,290++ THB (Weekday International Buffet Dinner from Monday to Thursday) / 750++ THB (Weekday Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch from Friday to Sunday) / 1,690++ THB (Weekend Seafood Splash Dinner from Friday to Sunday)

Celebrate Songkran from April 12 to 16 with an explosion of flavour at Chatrium Hotel & Residence Riverside in Bangkok. They’re ready to get your taste buds dancing with their ocean delights, international cuisine, and Dim Sum buffets. Bring along your friends and family because their special offer allows groups of 4 to dine while paying for only 3 guests. That’s right! Double the blessings this Songkran season as you savour delectable dishes in a luxurious riverside setting.

Park Hyatt Bangkok

When: Daily, from 12.00 to 15.00 and 17.30 to 02.00

Where: Penthouse Bar + Grill, Park Hyatt Bangkok

If you want to welcome Thai New Year high atop the city, head to Penthouse Bar + Grill on top of Park Hyatt Bangkok. The rooftop restaurant offers stunning views to enhance your experience. You can savour their new Spring menu, which features delectable dishes such as Charred White Asparagus with a 63-degree egg, San Danielle prosciutto, black truffle, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Don’t forget to sip a cocktail or two, too, for a truly refreshing evening.

So, clear your schedule, invite your loved ones, and experience the vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering aromas at these 5 restaurants this Songkran in Bangkok!

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.