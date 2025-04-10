Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2025]

Image via Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa (modified in Canva)

Songkran is coming, and Bangkok is about to lose its mind in the best possible way. It’s Thai New Year, sure, but forget champagne toasts and awkward midnight kisses. Here, it’s all about water, and no one is staying dry.

You might start your morning participating in the tradition, such as gently pouring water over a Buddha statue or receiving a blessing from an elder. But by afternoon, you’ll find yourself drenched head to toe in a flurry of water guns, music, and laughter. It’s playful, a little lawless, and totally irresistible.

While you could stumble out of your condo or hotel and be in the thick of it in minutes, here are the best places to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok if you want more music, more style, and more laughter.

10 Places to get soaked in Bangkok this Songkran

Songkran Splash Party at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13, from 1pm to 9pm

Location: Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

If you want a water fight with all the fun and none of the chaos, head over to Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa. They’re taking Thailand’s wettest holiday and doubling up the fun with their Songkran Splash Party.

Starting at 1pm on Sunday, April 13, their Infinity Lawn turns into a sun-drenched scene. You can find a waterslide house for the whole family, a foam party where bubbles and bass tangle together, and a water battle where the only rule is get ready to get drenched. The gear’s on them, the fun is on you.

And when it’s time to refuel, you can purchase a 300 baht party credit to access a spread of delicious seasonal dishes that will keep you going.

The catch? There isn’t one, except that this party is exclusively for Resort Staycation guests, which, frankly, just gives you more excuse to book a stay. The package gives you free access to the party, daily buffet breakfast for two, 500 baht in Resort Credit, and a bonus 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

If you’re going to get drenched, you might as well do it with style and a side of luxury at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa.

You can book the Resort Staycation Package via www.lemeridiensuvarnabhumi.com, call 02 118 7777, or email reservations.lmsb@lemeridien.com.

Thaiconic Songkran Celebration 2025 at ICONSIAM

Date & Time: Thursday, April 10 to Wednesday, April 16

Location: ICONSIAM Bangkok

ICONSIAM’s Songkran party is big. There’s a 9-metre water tower spraying down by the river, a giant sand sculpture by Thai artist Chanathip Chuenbumroong, and even a ‘dry & dash’ area if you’re soaked but still want to shop.

The mall is combining tradition with spectacle, with sand pagodas, Buddha water rituals, and cultural shows happening between water fights.

You’ll catch Thai classical dance performances, parades led by celebs like Bow Maylada and Chompoo Araya, and more than 300 mini concerts across seven days.

As for the food, there’s tom yum noodles from Sukhothai, Northern khantoke feasts, Trang-style pork, mango sticky rice, and mango lod chong at SOOKSIAM.

Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at Sanam Luang

Date & Time: Friday, April 11 to Tuesday, April 15, from 3pm to 11pm

Location: Sanam Luang

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival is turning this historic park near the Grand Palace into a full-on festival zone, with everything from massive parades and live music to a splash zone that doubles as an EDM party.

On April 12, eight themed processions will roll down Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, starting the Maha Songkran Parade from Democracy Monument to Sanam Luang. A second parade loops around the park on April 13, and all floats will be parked up for viewing until the end of the fest.

Aside from parades, there’s loads to check out, like the haunted house, Ferris wheel, open-air cinema, and old-school Thai games. You can also find a water play zone with a giant spill bucket, music-synchronised fountain shows, water station, and EDM sets.

Food-wise, there are over 100 booths serving regional dishes and snacks from across Thailand. Additionally the nightly drone show (yep, 1,200 of them) is going to be cool, too, and the live music lineup is stacked. Think Bodyslam, The Toys, Jeff Satur, 4EVE, and more.

Siam Songkran Music Festival at Bravo BKK

Date & Time: Friday, April 11 to Monday, April 14

Location: Bravo BKK, Arena Area, RCA, Rama 9 Bangkok

Price: Start from 2,100 baht per person per day

Siam Songkran Music Festival is the first major music festival of the season and it’s going all in with four days and four nights of fun. The theme this year is ‘The Dawn,’ which combines traditional Thai culture with world-class production.

Big names like Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas B2B Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw B2B Flosstradamus are headlining, so you know it’s going to get loud in the best way.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Lucky Draw Fun at Novotel Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novotel Marina Sriracha (@novotel.sriracha)

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 15, from 10am to 10pm

Location: Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

Price: 100 baht per turn (Lucky Star Game) / 199 baht net (Almsgiving Ceremony)

Okay, so this one is not in Bangkok. However, Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang is only about two hours out, and it’s perfect if you’re not feeling the full-on Bangkok water madness this year.

From April 12 to 15, this seaside hotel is doing Songkran the fun way with games, prizes, Thai food, and a view of the Gulf of Thailand.

The main event is the Lucky Star Game. You pick a star, you win a prize, which ranges from free hotel stays in their seaview rooms and discounts for food and drinks to water guns and phone pouches.

On April 13, they’ve prepared a buffet dinner with Thai dishes from all four regioons. If you spend 1,000 baht or more, you get a free go at the lucky draw.

Lastly, they’re doing an almsgiving ceremony on April 14 and 15 if you want to balance the fun with something more traditional.

Moxy x GoGrrrls Pre-Songkran Party at Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 7pm

Location: 9th Floor, Moxyy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Price: 1,000 baht per person

Can’t wait even just a day to get wet and wild? Then Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong is where you should be this Saturday. They’re teaming up with GoGrrls for a PreSongkran party, complete with drag queens, DJs, and drinks flowing like there’s no tomorrow.

It’s all happening on the hotel’s rooftop, so you can dance and have fun with the skyline in the background. Plus, you’ll be prepped and pumped for Songkran the next day.

Grab your tickets via Moxy’s website or LINE Official.

Mad Stash x Westin Pool Party at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 2pm to 9pm

Location: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit

Price: Start from 500 baht (Super Early Bird) / 1,000 baht (at the door) – ticket include one drink

Some parties feel like a dream you had once after too many cocktails and sunburn, this is one of them. On Saturday, the Westin Grande Sukhumvit throws its hat (and towel) into the Songkran ring with a pool party that leans all the way in.

The lineup includes Alex Edels, Snowoff, Gera, and Amberlux from Germany, so you can expect good music and good chaos.

Happy hour’s got a buy-one-get-one thing going. And, thirty lucky ladies get in for free (don’t ask how, just smile and float with it).

Tickets are available via Megatix.

S2O Songkran Music Festival at Rajamangala National Stadium

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14, from 4pm

Location: Rajamangala National Stadium (enter from Gate 1)

Price: Start from 1,700 baht per person per day

If your idea of a perfect Songkran is dancing till you drop while getting totally drenched, then S2O is calling your name. This massive three-day music festival is one of the wildest Songkran parties in town.

Held very year during the Thai New Year, S2O has become the spot for water-soaked raving with some of the biggest names in EDM.

This year, you can dance to beats by massive international DJs like Marshmello, DJ Snake, Diplo, Alan Walker, BJones, RetroVision, and Pauline Herr. Plus, there’ll be epic light shows and water cannons blasting from every angle.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Splash and Sip at Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 and Monday, April 14, from 10am to 8pm

Location: The Giant Swing Pool Bar, Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit

Price: 990++ baht (Beer Tower) / 490++ baht (Beer Bucket)

Are you more into a soak-and-sip kind of Songkran than a wild street bash? Then, The Giant Swing Pool Bar at Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit is your place.

From April 13 to 14, this hotel in Bangkok is throwing a Songkran Party for people who like their beer cold and their water fights gentle. There’s a pool, obviously. There are also beer towers and beer buckets, each with a little gift.

Call +66 2 340 5497 or visit Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit’s Facebook page for more info.

Void Water Fest by Unseen at RCA Central Park

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16

Location: RCA Central Park

Price: Start from 1,200 baht per person per day

Still soaked from Songkran and craving just one (or two) more night of the festivities in Bangkok? Well, Void Water Fest by Unseen is where the party keeps going until Wednesday.

R3HAB is headlining, and he’s not coming alone. You’ve got Dannic B2B Dyro, DubVision B2B Matisse & Sadko, Kevu, and Third Party turning the stage into a war zone of beats and strobes.

And they’re not the only ones. There’s a whole wave of regional artists, such as Aoftimuz, ARIS, Dear Rerox, KIKIE, PEACH, Mister T, and many more.

Tickets are available via Casheers.

A quick overview of Songkran events in Bangkok in 2025

No Event Date Location 1 Songkran Splash Party at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi Sunday, April 13 Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa 2 Thaiconic Songkran Celebration 2025 Thursday, April 10 – Wednesday, April 16 ICONSIAM Bangkok 3 Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 Friday, April 11 – Tuesday, April 15 Sanam Luang 4 Siam Songkran Music Festival Friday, April 11 – Monday, April 14 Bravo BKK, RCA, Rama 9 Bangkok 5 Lucky Draw Fun at Novotel Sriracha & Koh Si Chang Saturday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 15 Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang 6 Moxy x GoGrrrls Pre-Songkran Party Saturday, April 12 Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong (9th Floor) 7 Mad Stash x Westin Pool Party Saturday, April 12 The Westin Grande Sukhumvit 8 S2O Songkran Music Festival Saturday, April 12 – Monday, April 14 Rajamangala National Stadium (Gate 1) 9 Splash and Sip at Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit Sunday, April 13 – Monday, April 14 The Giant Swing Pool Bar, Innside by Melia Bangkok Sukhumvit 10 Void Water Fest by Unseen Tuesday, April 15 – Wednesday, April 16 RCA Central Park

Songkran’s almost here, and yes, we’re giddy about it, too. But before you grab your water gun and dive headfirst into the splashy madness, remember that it’s a cultural celebration.

If you want to know why people are soaking each other in the streets with such glee, read our piece Everything You Need to Know About Songkran and get the full story before you cannonball into the fun.

Not in Bangkok? Then, check out our list of Songkran events in Phuket.