Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Bangkok is not only a top holiday destination for its glimmering temples, bustling market, and energetic nightlife, but it’s also one of Asia’s top tattoo destinations. Thailand’s cultural traditions vary, and body art is one of them. The sacred tattoos, or Sak Yant, are an inherent part of Thai culture. Thus, Bangkok is a popular destination for those looking for a great tattoo studio.
Tattoo parlours and studios in the city aren’t hard to find. However, it’s a good idea to do some research first instead of going straight to the nearest studio. No one wants to have a botched design permanently inked to their skin or get a disease due to contaminated, unsanitary needles. Besides the professionalism, skills, and experience of the tattoo artists, hygiene and quality are also important. In addition, it’s better to undergo your sessions in comfortable setups. Therefore, we’ve created this list to help you out. Here are the best tattoo studios in Bangkok you should definitely consider for your next tattoo!
Common Ground Tattoo
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 22:00
Address: Charoen Krung Rd Soi 71, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120
Common Ground Tattoo, formerly known as Six Fathoms Deep, is a tattoo studio run by a group of international tattoo artists, each with their own unique style and specialisation. The team consist of experts in complex custom design. Whether you want to get a standard black outline tattoo or a vivid colour tattoo, you can be sure that the team will deliver flawless results. What’s unique about this tattoo studio is that renowned tattoo artist from around the globe drop by on a monthly basis. Prices generally start from 3,000 Baht for a 1-hour session. The Bangkok tattoo studio used to be located in a vintage Chinese shophouse in the Silom-Sathorn neighbourhood near Saphan Taksin, but has now moved to Charoenkrung Soi 71.
All Day Tattoo
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 20:00
Address: 710/4 Sukhumvit Road, Phrom Pong, Bangkok 10110
The next tattoo studio on our list is All Day Tattoo. Located in the downtown Phrom Phong area on Sukhumvit Road, this tattoo studio is conveniently close to EmQuarter Shopping Mall and handy for the Skytrain. Featuring talented English-speaking artists, All Day Tattoo offers high-quality tattoos and five-star service. They offer a wide range of styles, from traditional Thai Sak Yant and Japanese art to realistic and minimalist. They provide tattoo touch-up and cover-up projects as well. And if you’re unsure about what design you should get, the studio can provide consultation and offer fully customised artwork. Their mission is to ensure that everyone gets exactly what they want in a tattoo.
Tattoo O’d Studio
Opening hours: Daily, 13:00 – 21:00
Address: 2/2 Sukhumvit 53, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Tattoo O’d Studio might be one of the smallest in Bangkok, but it’s also the city’s the most well-known and well-trusted tattoo studio. Set in a tiny shophouse in the trendy Thonglor neighbourhood, the studio usually only holds 2 clients at a time. Therefore, make sure that you book ahead. Four artists are working on-site, each with their own specialist skills. That means that you can come in here with any tattoo design you want, and you know that you’ll get an excellent result. Tattoo O’d Studio invites international tattoo artists as a guest from time to time, so make sure to check their social media for updates. Prices generally start from 2,000 Baht.
Mimp Tattoo Studio
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00
Address:216/29 City Link Project Rama 9-Srinakarin, Saphan Sung, Bangkok 10240
One of the most popular in Bangkok, Mimp Tattoo Studio boasts a spacious studio with a sleek and bright design. Mimp, an award-winning tattoo artist, is the main man in charge. He specialises in a wide range of Thai and Japanese tattoo styles, with over 10 years of experience. Make sure to call and make an appointment at least a day or a week in advance, depending on the size of the tattoo you want to have. Prices depend on the artist and the intricacy of the design but generally starts from 1,500 Baht.
Wat Bang Phra
Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00
Address: Wat Bang Phra Temple, Nakhon Chai Si, Nakhon Pathom 73120.
If a traditional Thai Buddhist-animist tattoo is what you’re looking for, then Wat Bang Phra temple is the place for you. It’s not precisely in Bangkok (around 50 km from the capital in neighbouring Nakhon Phanom province). Still, it’s easy enough to reach, and it’ll give you an experience you can brag about. The temple specialises in Sak Yant tattoos, which is believed to protect and empower the wearer. The tattoos are given by the monks who live at the temple. The monks will pick the design for you after a semi-spiritual discussion.
And that concludes our list of the best tattoo studios in Bangkok. We’re sure Bangkok has many other great studios, but these are our top picks for now. Be sure to add them to your list for the next time you want to get a tattoo.
