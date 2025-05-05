Condo owner denies keeping deposit after Ukrainian woman trashes room

A condominium owner in Phuket denied accusations of cheating a Ukrainian woman who damaged her property. She clarified that the woman was not her tenant, but the girlfriend of her actual tenant, a Russian man.

The Thai woman, Praphaphan Meesomboon, took to her Facebook page last week to share images of her damaged condo unit. The photos showed walls defaced with random words and drawings, and furniture and electrical appliances smashed or destroyed.

Praphaphan initially stated that she rented out the condo room via a real estate agency to a Ukrainian woman, who allegedly trashed the place before moving out.

The post quickly attracted attention from Thai netizens, who questioned what could have triggered such a rampage. Some speculated that Praphaphan may have withheld the deposit unfairly, pointing to the suspicious number “32,000” written on the walls, believed to reflect the deposit amount in baht.

Praphaphan later gave an interview to the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page, admitting that the dispute did involve the deposit. However, she insisted she had no intention of keeping the money unfairly.

She explained that the deposit was to be returned following the original rental agreement, typically within 14 days after the end of the contract and a room check. However, the foreign tenant failed to comply with the agreed terms.

Praphaphan clarified that the Ukrainian woman was not the official tenant, but rather the girlfriend of her actual tenant, a Russian man. He stayed in the condo with his girlfriend without notifying Praphaphan, who initially overlooked the matter.

After the couple informed her they would not be renewing the lease, the real estate agent asked for the Russian man’s bank account details to refund the deposit. However, the Ukrainian woman provided her account instead, prompting Praphaphan to refuse the transfer.

When the agent requested to inspect the unit before releasing the deposit, the Ukrainian woman refused. Additionally, the couple had unpaid water and electricity bills, yet still demanded the full return of the deposit.

Praphaphan maintained her innocence and urged the public to follow the case to determine who was truly in the right.

Officers from Wichit Police Station, who are overseeing the case, reported that they had summoned the Ukrainian woman for questioning. However, she did not respond. A second summons will be issued, and if ignored again, a formal warrant will follow.