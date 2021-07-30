The Best Pizza in Bangkok with Delivery

Pizza is not only one of the world’s most popular foods, but Bangkok’s as well. Thankfully, the capital has vast amounts of pizza joints serving Neapolitan-style Margheritas to New York inspired Pepperonis. From sourdough bases to top quality toppings, these are the best places in Bangkok to get a slice of pizza.

Top 5 Pizza Restaurants in Bangkok

1. Pizza Massilia

Pizza Massilia is a multi-award-winning pizzeria. It has won the Michelin Plate Award for 2 consecutive years (2019 and 2020) and was on 50 Top Pizza’s list for the Top 10 Pizzas in Asia. With their focus on artisan ingredients, it’s not hard to see why. Using organic flour, they make and prove their dough for 28 hours. As a result, their Neapolitan-style pizzas have delicate yet crispy crusts that enhance flavours like the staple Margherita. Moreover, to guarantee an authentic taste, they import and hand-select produce from Italy and France. This is further enhanced by cooking their pizzas in a wood-fired oven.

We recommend trying their Burrata & Culatello Pizza (560 Baht) with tomato sauce, basil, burrata and culatello from Zibello. Or, try the Four Cheese Pizza (420 Baht) topped with taleggio, gorgonzola, smoked scamorza and toma cheese for something creamy and complex. Aside from pizza they serve pasta, steak, salad and a range of sumptuous desserts. Finally, gluten-free and vegetarian options are available as well.

For takeaway, find them on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 22:00. pizza Bangkok

Address: 2 Branches

Guam Rudee: 15, 1 Soi Ruamrudee Community, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

Sukhumvit: 1/8 Sukhumvit 49, Khlong Tan Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, 10110.

2. Pizza Pala Romana & Bistro

Located in Sukhumvit is the quaint and cosy Pizza Pala Romano. They specialise in Roman-inspired Pizza al Taglio – a rectangular or square-shaped pizza. Furthermore, they import all their ingredients including their cold cuts and cheese from Italy that are also available for guests to purchase.

Some stand-outs here are the classic Margherita (80 Baht for one slice) and the Calzone (203 Baht for a whole piece) with pork sausage, mushroom and mozzarella. Guests here can order by the slice, or opt for a whole pizza for a bigger meal. Additionally, prices are affordable and portions are generous. They do have other options as well, including everything from starters to desserts.

Order from Pizza Pala Romano on Foodpanda.

Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 23:30.

Address: Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

3. Pizzeria Mazzie

Pizzeria Mazzie brings a slice of Brooklyn to Bangkok. Whilst the pizza dough is similar to it’s Italian counterparts in texture – crunchy crust with a chewy centre, it’s taste is unique. This is due to their special recipe that uses naturally leavened dough and a thinner flour. However, the toppings here are the main attraction. These are diverse and range from hot honey with spicy calabria salami to meatballs. Arguably, their signature Brooklyn Classic Cheese (350 Baht) is one of the best on the menu. Featuring Fior Di Latte mozzarella, organic tomato sauce, parmigiano and oregano, this pizza is simple yet full of flavour. For something more meaty, go for Mazzie’s Meatballs (450 Baht), topped with a signature sauce, fresh beef, herbs and parmesan.

For delivery, over via LineMan and Gojeck.

Opening hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday. Rest of the week open from 12:00 – 19:30.

Address: 17 Park Lane Soi Sukhumvit 63 Road, Ekkamai, Bangkok, 10110. pizza Bangkok

4. Peppina

Peppina are another venue serving Neapolitan pizza. As they abide by the rules of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, their pizza stays true to its rich heritage. Thus, their dough is “pillowy, soft and slightly elastic” and they only use Italian ingredients and traditional processes when making dishes.

The restaurant offers fresh pizzas served straight from a wood-fired oven. Furthermore, diners can choose from typical flavours like the Margherita (370 Baht); or the Prosciutto (530 Baht) doused in mozzarella, parmesan, parma ham and rocket. Lastly, they sell deli items and a range of other Italian meals too.

Peppina are available on Grabfood and LineMan for food deliveries.

Opening hours: Daily, 9:30 – 20:00.

Address: 7 Branches: Sukhumvit, Central Embassy, The Commons Thonglor, Crystal Park, Central Plaza Rama 3, Central Bangna and Central World.

Venue listed: 27/1 Sukhumvit 33 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

5. Soho Pizza

This eatery serves New York style pizza. Those with big appetites can indulge in their 18-inch, thin-crust pizza or alternatively order by the slice. Some note-worthy options are The Green Machine (198 Baht) with homemade pesto, secret cheese, kale and morning glory. Furthermore, for a more creative seafood option try the Shrimp Scampi Pizza (198 Baht); this comes with a house-made lemon cream base, marinated shrimp, bell peppers and spring onions.

Order via GrabFood, Foodpanda or LineMan.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00. thus

Address: 3 Branches:

26/3, Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok,10110.

126 The Commons Saladaeng, Stall No. M18, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500.

318 Thong Lo Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

All of these pizzeria’s stand out in their own way in the ingredients and processes that they use. However, each offer mouth-watering pizza delicacies that will have you coming back for more! thus

Can’t get enough of Italian cuisine? Check out are articles on the top 5 Italian restaurants in Bangkok and Koh Samui. thus, furthermore

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on