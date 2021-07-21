5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui

It’s easy to fall in love with Italian food. From pasta to pizza, nothing beats the taste of melted mozzarella or the comforting aroma of bread, wine, herbs and tomato. Luckily, Koh Samui is home to many Italian eateries – however, of these, only a few spots stand out. We’ve round up Koh Samui’s best Italian restaurants that go beyond your average red-sauce joints. Each Italian restaurant on this list is unique in its own way, but they all share the similarity in their quality, affordability, variety and appetising taste.

The Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui

1. Prego

Prego is a charming Italian restaurant located in Chaweng. They serve Italian cuisine using only fresh and high quality ingredients. In fact, they import most of their produce from Italy, adding an authentic touch to their dishes. Some highlights on their menu include classics such as the Burrata Cheese on marinated tomatoes. Moreover, the Roasted Lamb Ragu with saffron pappardelle and mushrooms is tender while their range of wood-fired pizzas is broad. Diners can even create their own pizza by selecting a sauce and 4 or more toppings. Each meal is expertly presented with meticulous attention to detail but best of all, they are affordable and come in big portions. Finally, complete your meal with their wine pairings or the Tiramisu, a creamy delight.

The venue is contemporary, with dark wood furniture and a mosaic of pictures on the wall. In addition, the staff are friendly and attentive, providing a well-rounded Italian dining experience.

Opening hours: Closed Monday to Wednesday. Thursday to Sunday, 12:00 – 21:00.

Address: Chaweng Beach, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320.

2. Duomo

If you’re in the mood for pizza, head to Duomo on Chaweng Beach. This Italian restaurant has some of the best pizza in town, with a selection of meat and vegetarian options to choose from. In particular, we love their 4-Cheese Pizza that is simple yet complex due to the layers of flavour.

Aside from this, it also serves other dishes such as pasta (their Risotto is a must-try), refreshing salads and cheese platters. Diners can also match their meals with a great tasting wine, that they can enjoy in the restaurants relaxed setting.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:30 – 23:00.

Address: 60/33 Soi Montien House, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84320.

3. Pizza Del Sol – Italian restaurant

Similar to Duomo, Pizza Del Sol are another popular pizza joint. This Italian restaurant in Lamai has an atmosphere that is laid-back and cosy, making it ideal for a casual meal with your loved ones.

All of their pizza’s are freshly made and come in a variety of flavours. In addition, each has a thin crust that has a nice bite to it and the toppings are generous too. Some noteworthy dishes are the staple Quattro Formaggi and the Smoked Salmon Pizza. Next, we recommend sampling their cold cuts and bruschetta that are light but perfectly salty. To end your meal with a sweet treat, try the Chocolate Fondant with vanilla ice cream, a blend of bittersweet and smooth tastes.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00.

Address: 139/22 Had Lamai Road, Amphoe Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84310.

4. Pasta House

Pasta House, as the name suggests, offers multiple types of fresh and dry pasta. These include spaghetti, linguine, penne, tagliatelle, tortiglioni and farfalle. Furthermore, as they prioritise the quality of food, they only use organic ingredients and all dishes are made to order. Diners can pick the chef’s own traditional and specialised sauces, or build their own unique dish instead. For a chef made meal, the Aglio E Olio with roast garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parsley and parmesan cheese is a delicious choice.

Whilst the venue is in the quieter area of Chaweng, Pasta House gets very busy and thus it’s best to book ahead. Moreover, inside, they have an open-plan kitchen, so customers can watch as chefs prepare their meal. The interior is modern with chic decor and the food is top-notch – all in all, it’s a superb Italian restaurant.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:30.

Address: 3/26 Moo 1, Chaweng Beach, Thanon Chaweng-choengmon, Amphoe Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84320.

5. Pepenero – Italian restaurant

Pepenero takes pride in its excellent service, welcoming ambience and of course, sumptuous food. Situated in Bophut, they offer Italian cuisine with an emphasis on tradition. As such, they serve home-style dishes and their menu offers a mix of comfort food with polished Italian classics. Fan favourites here are the Bruschetta with creamy burrata and the Lasagna that is cooked to perfection. They have vegetarian options as well, or can even customise meals to cater to vegan diets. This Italian restaurant impresses every time, and thus deserves all the praise it gets.

Opening hours: Closed Sunday and Tuesday. Open from 18:00 – 22:00.

Address: 4/5 Moo 1, T. Maenam, Amphoe Koh Samui, Surat Thani, 84330.

If you want to explore more Italian cuisine in Thailand, check out our article on the top 5 Italian restaurants in Bangkok.