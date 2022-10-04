Revealed: the best rooftop bars in the world

Press Release

A new report ranks the best rooftop bars in the world.

The rooftop bar index by Mandoemedia.com ranks 200 of the world’s rooftop bars based on customer experience, price, and social media shares to reveal the best place to grab a drink with a view.

Key Findings

Bangkok and Barcelona are the best cities in the world for rooftop bars, each featuring 3 bars in the top 20 rankings.

Yao Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in Bangkok is ranked as the second best rooftop bar in the world, based on customer experience.

Sky Bar Bangkok ranked number 3 as the most Instagrammable rooftop bar in the world.

The Top 3 Rooftop Bars In The World

1. AkaAza Bar in Bangkok

A chill rooftop pool bar with panoramic views over Bangkok’s skyline, located on the 26th floor of the Amara Hotel. AkaAza ranked number one after scoring highly across the board. When it came to price, a bottle of wine would set you back a reasonable $28.30, while 4,000 posts on Instagram let you know you’ve come to the right place for an incredible view of the city, and an impressive 86.6% of people left an ‘excellent’ review on Tripadvisor, making AkaAza the ultimate rooftop bar experience.

2. The Rooftop at Serras in Barcelona

The Rooftop at Serras is a casual restaurant terrace with a cocktail bar and spectacular views over the marina in Barcelona. Scoring higher than Bangkok’s AkaAza Bar in terms of price and reviews, with a bottle of wine costing just $23.17, and a ludicrously high percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews on Tripadvisor of 93.50%, it only falls below AkaAza for the number of posts tagged on Instagram with a respectable 2,061 posts on the social media platform.

3. Terraza at The Principal in Madrid

Set in the heart of Madrid in a garden-like environment with an incredible view of the city and buildings, Terraza makes the top 3 in the rooftop index for its surprising affordability, with a bottle of wine costing $21.06, a high customer satisfaction rating of 81.92%, and just under 2,000 shares on Instagram.

Sky Bar Bangkok ranked number 3 in the world for being Instagrammable

Sky Bar Bangkok ranked very high for its views and how often it was shared on social media.

Elsewhere in Bangkok AkaAza ranked as the overall winner and best rooftop bar in the world. Above Eleven and The St. Regis Bar both scored very highly, coming in as the 5th and 6th most instagrammable rooftop bars in the world.

The World’s Top 25 Rooftop Bars

The Top 3 Most Instagrammable Rooftop Bars

1. 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in New York — 32,583 posts

230 Fifth, named so after it’s location 230 5th Ave, is New York’s largest rooftop garden. With seating for around 1,000 customers at a time, it offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and Empire State Building, it’s no wonder photos of this rooftop bar have been shared over 30,000 times on Instagram.

2. Coogee Pavilion in Sydney — 23,971 posts

Coogee Pavilion, or ‘The Pav’ to the locals is a Meditteranean rooftop bar off south of Bondi in Australia. It’s ocean-vibe setting, along with 4 different bars has seen it become one of Sydney’s most popular rooftop bars, which has seen it posted a whopping 24,000 times on Instagram.

3. Sky Bar Bangkok — 19,364 posts

Sky Bar Bangkok is famous for its movie appearances in films like The Hangover 2 and offers some of the most amazing views across Bangkok.

The Top 20 Most Instagrammable Rooftop Bars

Yao Restaurant & Rooftop Bar was ranked 2nd for customer experience worldwide.

The Top 20 Rooftop Bars based on Customer Experience