What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 22 – 24)

PHOTO: BBQ Seafood Buffet at Royal Orchid Sheraton

There are tons of fun things to do in Bangkok this weekend! Whether you want to indulge in a delectable BBQ Seafood Buffet, shop till you drop at a pop-up flea market, join a fun workshop with the whole family, or embrace the full moon in Libra, there’s no excuse to be bored this weekend in Bangkok.

Here are our picks for the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Things to do in Bangkok (March 22 – 24)

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 17.00 to 21.00

Where: Feast, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Tower

How much: 1,800++ THB per person (children under 9 years old dines on complimentary)

Seafood lovers, this one’s for you! Treat yourself this weekend at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Tower’s Feast restaurant. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they’re hosting a BBQ Seafood Dinner Buffet where you can satisfy your craving for the ocean’s delights while basking in the beauty of the Chao Phraya River. Choose between the cosy indoor dining room or the breezy outdoor terrace – either way, you’ll be treated to stunning views of the river as you savour every bite.

As for the food, the star of the show is, of course, the delectable BBQ seafood, such as marinated seafood skewers. But don’t forget to enjoy other highlights like Australian strip loin, lamb rack, kurobuta pork, and chicken, too.

Since the theme is ‘Taste of Global Cuisine,’ you can also delight in Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Western dishes. Moreover, they’ve also prepared live cooking stations offering mouth-watering options like tender meats and fresh pasta cooked before your very eyes. And make sure to save room for desserts! Their dessert corner boasts a range of treats from traditional Thai sweets and seasonal fruits to luscious cakes and ice creams.

Book your spot for Royal Orchid Sheraton’s BBQ Seafood Buffet through LINE MyShop for a special price of 2,166 net THB for two persons.

When: Friday, March 22 from 15.00 to 22.00

Where: Event Arena, 1st floor, CENTRAL @ central wOrld

How much: Free entry

If you’re in the mood for some shopping, then head to CENTRAL @ centralwOrld for the Summer Fest Flea Market. Supporting local brands has never been more fun as you immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere and community spirit. The flea market itself runs from March 22 to 26. However, the opening party on March 22 will feature awesome music by different artists like Tam & Pez, Vell, Jet Jazz Man x Soulberry, Nava, and Peachy!

When: Friday, March 22 from 18.00 to 22.30

Where: Capella Bangkok

How much: 2,800 THB net (adult) / 1,400 THB net (children 6 to 12 years old)

Kick off your weekend with some Italian flavours, fizzy aperitivi, and lively festivity at Capella Bangkok’s first edition of Capella & Friends. Bringing together the best Italian spots in Bangkok like Giglio, Italian Osteria, L Oliva, Cetara, Appia, Pizza Massilia and Peppina, the lineup promises an explosion of flavours and festive vibes. Moreover, mixologist extraordinaire Michele Montauti will be shaking up some special aperitivi just for you. And as you savour your food, you’ll get to enjoy the breathtaking view of the sun setting over the Chao Phraya River.

Soho District Party NYC Edition at Fraser Suites Sukhumvit

When: Saturday, March 23, from 12.00 to 21.00

Where: Fraser Suites Sukhumvit

How much: 500 THB (including 1 welcome drink)

The annual Soho District Party is back this Saturday, bringing the iconic vibes of New York City to Bangkok! The entertainment lineup is absolutely thrilling with performances by DJ Henry Knowles, DJ Aopsher, DJ Takamichi, a dance battle, and spectacular performances. Amp up your energy with makeup artists on hand to transform your look and have fun with beer pong and photobooth sessions.

Moreover, you can delight in a range of delicious food and drinks from Havana Social, Above Eleven, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology, Cantina Italian Kitchen, Yankii Robatayaki & Bar, El Santo, and Soho Pizza.

When: Saturday and Sunday, March 23 to 24, from 14.00 to 02.00

Where: Siwilai City Club

How much: Start from 100 THB per person

The 3rd edition of the Summer Sound Festival is coming this weekend. This time, the lineup is stacked with amazing artists like Chalo (live), DJ Dragon DZ GAS, Klaytron, Sisi & Gero, and many more from around the globe. From live performances to epic DJ sets, this festival promises a mix of sounds that will keep you dancing all night long. In addition to music, there are so many more things to do at this Bangkok festival. For example, there will also be an Art Market featuring unique vendors such as Abandon Radio and Mouse Footwork.

When: Sunday, March 24, from 13.00 to 16.00

Where: Fresco at The Phyll

How much: Start from 200 THB

What better way to spend a slow Sunday afternoon than by knitting or crocheting? Expert teacher Puie from Clare’s Crochet will be there to guide you through the intricacies of either craft. With all materials provided, you can choose from a variety of projects, whether it’s a delicate doily pattern, a stylish coin purse, or a trendy bucket hat.

When: Sunday, 24 March, from 10.00 to 12.00

Where: Yellow Lane

How much: Start from 300 THB (for 1 adult and 1 kid)

If you’re looking for a fun thing to do with the whole family, this one’s for you. DRESS! is a unique art workshop designed for families, led by Japanese theatre artist Tamio from Yuriika Hyakkaten. During the workshop, you’ll be encouraged to unleash your creativity on a large scale using coloured paper and masking tape on spread-out packing material. The workshop revolves around a set theme, with each team creating artwork together.

After completing your piece, you’ll go on a guided tour to see everyone’s creations. A special experience awaits as you go under the sheet to see the art from below, creating a constellation-like effect in the darkened space. This immersive setting enhances light play and perspective changes. It’ll be fun for the whole family!

Full Moon BALANCE & HARMONY : Melanie & Cynthia

When: Sunday, March 24, from 18.00 to 20.30

Where: Lotus Wellness Bangkok

How much: 1,200 THB per person

The Full Moon is in Libra this March, encouraging us to engage in activities that bring joy and enhance the aesthetics of our lives. During this gathering, you’ll come together in a circle to set intentions and connect with the prevailing energies. Cards will be drawn, mandalas created, beauty appreciated, poetry shared, and writing done. Various pranayama techniques will also be practised for inner peace. The evening concludes with a 4-hand sound bath followed by light snacks enjoyed together.

With so many exciting activities and events happening in Bangkok this weekend, boredom is not an option. Take advantage of all the fun opportunities waiting for you to explore and enjoy!

